Trump told golfer John Daly that he threatened Putin with 'hitting Moscow'

Trump told golfer John Daly that he threatened Putin with 'hitting Moscow'
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jake Lahut
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • John Daly
    John Daly
    American professional golfer
John Daly and Donald Trump (collage)
Golfer John Daly, former President Donald Trump.Chip Somodevilla, Oliver Contreras/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

  • Former President Donald Trump called golfer John Daly on Thursday.

  • Daly put Trump on speakerphone as a bystander filmed the conversation.

  • Trump said that although Putin is "a friend of mine," he threatened him with "hitting Moscow."

In a phone call Thursday with golfer John Daly, former President Donald Trump talked about nuclear weapons and threats he says he made to Russian President Vladimir Putin

"They're all saying, 'Oh he's a nuclear power,'" Trump said of Putin on the call, which Daly put on speaker phone at the at the Hoag Classic tournament in California. "It's like they're afraid of him."

A bystander filmed Daly, who took the call while enjoying food and drinks inside the Newport Beach Country Club.

"You know, he was a friend of mine," Trump continued. "I got along great with him. I say, 'Vladimir, if you do it, we're hitting Moscow. I said, 'We're gonna hit Moscow.'"

While Trump and Daly were ostensibly referring to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, it's unclear what Trump was alluding to regarding his conversation with Putin while in office.

"I said, 'We're gonna hit Moscow,'" Trump said. "And he sort of believed me, like five percent, 10 percent. That's all you need."

Trump's post presidency office did not return Insider's request for comment. Insider verified the date and location of the video through the tournament attendee who filmed it and sent the footage to the Instagram account No Pops Golf.

Trump also repeated his claim that Putin didn't invade Ukraine while he was president because "he knew he couldn't."

"He never did it during my time, John, you know," Trump said.

John Bolton, Trump's former national security advisor, said on Friday that Putin was waiting to invade until Trump's second term because he believed Trump would withdraw the US from NATO.

"It's funny how Xi didn't bother you either," Daly said, referring to Chinese president.

"No, Xi didn't bother me," Trump said. "I told him the same thing. That'll be next. That's gonna be next. Taiwan will be next. You won't have any computer chips. They'll blow them off the face of the earth."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Trump lashes out at Barr: 'He was weak, ineffective'

    Former President Trump lashed out at his former Attorney General Bill Barr on Friday, calling him "weak" and "ineffective" and accusing Barr of failing to do more to tackle Trump's baseless claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election."Former Attorney General Bill Barr wouldn't know voter fraud if it was staring him in the face - and it was," Trump said in a statement. "The fact is, he was weak, ineffective, and totally...

  • Russian oil company calls for peace in Ukraine in break with Putin

    In a break with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia's second largest oil company called for the country's invasion in Ukraine to end, joining a growing list of organizations, in and outside of Russia, urging for peace."The Board of Directors of LUKOIL expresses herewith its deepest concerns about the tragic events in Ukraine. Calling for the soonest termination of the armed conflict, we express our sincere empathy for all victims, who are...

  • Putin's Real Battle Is With the West

    Why would Putin attack a neighboring country that has not provoked him or threatened Russia in any way and risk sweeping economic sanctions? Former U.S. ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul explains why Putin’s assault on Ukraine is really about his decades-long obsession with claiming victory over the United States and the West. Putin views the invasion not only as a way of expanding Russia’s reach and power but also as a means of defying the American-led, liberal democratic order. Putin wants d

  • Pence: There's no room in GOP for "apologists for Putin"

    “There is no room in this party for apologists" for Russian President Vladimir Putin former Vice President Mike Pence plans to tell top Republican donors during a speech in New Orleans on Friday. Why it matters: The excerpted remarks appear to be the most forceful separation yet between the former vice president and his ex-boss, Donald Trump. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHe does not mention Trump by name in the portions of th

  • ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Developer CD Projekt Red Halts All Sales of Games to Russia

    Polish video game developer CD Projekt Red has halted all sales of games to Russia in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, which began Feb. 24 and is ongoing. “In light of the Russian military invasion in our neighboring country of Ukraine, until further notice the CD PROJEKT Group has made the decision […]

  • Pence to GOP: Stop 'fighting yesterday's battles'

    Former Vice President Mike Pence in a speech Friday night will call on Republicans to move beyond "relitigating" the 2020 election as the GOP hopes to flip both chambers of Congress this November. Pence, in an address to the party's donors, will say Republicans can only win "if we are united around an optimistic vision for the future based on our highest values.""We cannot win by fighting yesterday's battles, or by relitigating the past," he'll...

  • Gun lobbyist wrote GOP lawmakers’ ‘permitless carry’ speech, document data shows

    Two Republicans in the Ohio House proposing a “constitutional carry” bill, didn't write it.

  • Florida changes course on harvesting goliath grouper. What it means for fishing

    Since 1990, keeping goliath grouper — an aptly named fish that can grow to 800 pounds — has been illegal in Florida.

  • CNN to stop broadcasting in Russia after new law

    Russian officials have said that false information has been spread by Russia's enemies such as the United States and its Western European allies in an attempt to sow discord among the Russian people. "CNN will stop broadcasting in Russia while we continue to evaluate the situation and our next steps moving forward," a spokesperson said. News organizations including the BBC and Canadian Broadcasting Corp have also suspended reporting from Russia following the passing of the law.

  • Italy seizes yacht owned by Russian oligarch Mordashov -source

    Italian police have seized a yacht owned by Alexey Mordashov, the richest man in Russia before being blacklisted this week by the European Union following Moscow's attack on Ukraine, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday. The 65-metre (215-ft) "Lady M" was impounded in the northern Italian port of Imperia, the source said. A second yacht owned by Gennady Timchenko, another billionaire who has close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, is also blocked in Imperia and will be sequestered shortly, the source added.

  • Fact check: No evidence Putin banned Rothschild family from Russia

    The claim has been around since at least 2016. USA TODAY could find no evidence to support it.

  • Ted Cruz and Marjorie Taylor Greene slam Lindsey Graham's call to assassinate Putin as 'unhinged' and an 'exceptionally bad idea'

    "It seems really dangerous and stupid to say that. And we like Lindsey Graham, but that's a stupid comment," Fox News host Laura Ingraham also opined.

  • Biden Quietly Casts Trump As The New Face Of Putin In America

    In little-noticed remarks, President Joe Biden linked Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine to the Russian leader's support of former President Donald Trump and Trump’s attempt to overthrow the republic on Jan. 6

  • Smugglers Using Common Power Tools Breached Trump’s ‘Impenetrable’ Wall Thousands of Times

    A Customs and Border Patrol report revealed the "big, beautiful wall" was not as strong as the former president advertised

  • Tim Considine, ‘My Three Sons’ and ‘Patton’ Actor, Dies at 81

    The actor was named a Disney legend in 2006 for 1950s series "The Adventures of Spin and Marty"

  • Tennis-WTA's stance over China's Peng paves way for multi-year Hologic deal

    Peng's well-being became a matter of concern after she posted a message on social media in November accusing China's former Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli of forcing her into sex. In December, the WTA said it would suspend events in China, a decision which could cost the women's tour hundreds of millions of dollars in broadcasting and sponsorship.

  • Russian shoppers swarm Ikea stores to stock up ahead of closures

    Ikea is among a number of major US and European companies to halt services in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

  • UFC 272 video: Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal make weight for grudge match

    Watch bitter rivals Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal make weight for the UFC 272 main event grudge match.

  • 'First stage of World War III,' says Garry Kasparov

    STORY: “It’s the first stage of World War III…”Russian human rights activist and former world chess champion Garry Kasparov on Thursday urged world powers to adopt a harsher military and economic strategy against Russian President Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine… calling it nothing short of “the first stage of World War III.”“It's a genocide, live. It's the first time in our history, in human history, when we are watching war crimes on industrial scale, committed by Putin's criminal regime." (flash) "It's the first stage of the World War Three, and it's not war of our choosing.”In an interview with Reuters, Kasparov called on Western countries to recall their ambassadors from Moscow, eject Russia from the global police agency Interpol, and impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine.“Russia should be thrown back into the Stone Age to make sure that oil and gas industry and any other sensitive industries that are vital for survival of the regime cannot function without Western technological support.”Kasparov – who spoke to Reuters from New York on Thursday - played an active role in the anti-Kremlin opposition protest movement when he lived in Moscow and in the years since has been an outspoken Putin critic.He told Reuters there could be no peace in the region until Putin is removed from power – and took aim at U.S. President Joe Biden for not taking more aggressive action against the Russian leader earlier.“I hope that Americans will revise their strategy and will show strength. Never in history was a dictator stopped by restraint. A dictator already started an aggressive war, and he has committed war crimes beyond imagination."Sanctions so far imposed by the U.S. and other NATO countries have isolated Russia to an unprecedented extent for an economy of such size. Hundreds of Russian soldiers and Ukrainian civilians have been killed since Russian troops crossed the border on Feb. 24, and more than 1 million refugees have fled.

  • Pat Sajak Breaks His Silence After 'Wheel of Fortune' Contestants Face Internet Backlash

    'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak shared a message on his Twitter after the game show aired an episode with the puzzle "Feather in Your Cap."