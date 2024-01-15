Trump told Iowa supporters 'it's worth it' to go vote for him in the cold, even if they're 'sick as a dog' and die after casting their ballots

Donald Trump on Sunday called on Iowans to cast their ballots for him even in brutal cold weather.

He took things further by saying it would be "worth it" if they voted for him and then died.

Trump's words were taken lightheartedly, but voters will still have to face subzero winds on Monday.

Former President Donald Trump on the eve of the Iowa caucus urged supporters to defy forecasted subzero temperatures on Monday and vote for him in the Republican presidential primary.

Speaking at a campaign event on Sunday evening, Trump portrayed the prospect of him returning to the White House as one to die for — literally.

"If you want to save America from crooked Joe Biden, you must go caucus tomorrow. First step, very first step," the former president said at the tail end of a 100-minute speech in Indianola. "We're gonna do it. We're gonna do it big, you got to get out."

"You can't sit home," Trump added, raising his voice. "If you're sick as a dog, you say: 'God I gotta make it.' Even if you vote and then pass away, it's worth it."

Trump paused to let his supporters laugh before pressing on.

"If you're sick, if you're just so sick, you can't, darling, I don't think I can. Get up. Get up. You get up, you're gonna vote," Trump said, imitating a woman urging her husband to vote. "Yes, darling, because ultimately, we know who calls the shots right?"

Republican supporters cheered for the former president's caricature.

Trump added that the caucuses would be held indoors and voters would "all be safe."

"But you gotta get up, you gotta vote, because it has nothing to do with anything but taking our nation back, and that's the biggest thing there is," Trump said.

The caucuses are in-person meetings where registered Republican voters gather in their local precincts and discuss various candidates. At the end, each casts a secret ballot for their preferred presidential hopeful.

Iowa Republicans are to meet on Monday evening when the state is expected to be still caught in subzero wind chills following a blizzard that struck the region over the weekend. Remote voting is not available for the Republican caucus.

The National Weather Service issued multiple warnings and advisories in the state, describing the chills as "life-threatening" and urging people to limit their time outdoors.

The freezing winds are expected to last until Tuesday.

Trump has been the clear frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination, with former US ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vying for second place.

A spokesperson for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent outside regular business hours.

