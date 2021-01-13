Trump told Pence that 'you can either go down in history as a patriot, or you can go down in history as a p---y' before the certification vote in Congress, The New York Times reported

President Donald Trump listens to Vice President Mike Pence during a news conference on February 26. Getty Images

In a conversation before a violent mob of President Donald Trump's supporters overtook the Capitol last week, Trump told Vice President Mike Pence that he "can either go down in history as a patriot, or you can go down in history as a p---y," The New York Times reported.

Ultimately, after the lockdown in the Capitol, Pence and Congress certified Joe Biden's election win, bucking Trump's pressure campaign.

On Tuesday, Pence said in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that he would not support forcibly removing Trump via the 25th Amendment. He accused the Democrats of playing "political games."

On Wednesday, the House is set to vote on impeaching Trump for his role in inciting the riot. That would make Trump the first president to be impeached on two separate occasions.

A new report sheds light on a confrontational conversation between President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence before the election certification and insurrection at the Capitol on January 6.

Pence, who was presiding over the electoral-vote count, had made it clear he would certify Joe Biden's election win. When an armed mob of Trump supporters, egged on by Trump and GOP colleagues, overtook the Capitol later that day, lawmakers were forced into a lockdown for four hours.

While Pence was in lockdown, Trump reportedly did not call to check on him but instead tweeted another attack.

The New York Times reported on Tuesday that Trump had relentlessly pressured Pence to change his mind about certifying the vote.

In a last-ditch attempt to persuade Pence as he headed to the Capitol, Trump called him and said, "You can either go down in history as a patriot, or you can go down in history as a p---y," The Times reported, citing two people familiar with the conversation.

Ultimately, Pence presided over the certification of Biden's win in Congress, bucking Trump's pressure campaign.

Throughout their four years in power, Trump and Pence have rarely clashed, with Pence providing silent, stoic support for Trump's agenda.

"I'm glad he didn't break the law, but it's kind of hard to call somebody courageous for choosing not to help overthrow our democratic system of government," Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski of New Jersey told The Times. "He's got to understand that the man he's been working for and defending loyally is almost single-handedly responsible for creating a movement in this country that wants to hang Mike Pence."

