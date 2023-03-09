Trump told of possible criminal charges for paying off Stormy Daniels – report
Prosecutors have signaled to Donald Trump that he could face criminal charges for his hush money payment to the adult film actor and director Stormy Daniels, the New York Times reported on Thursday.
The Manhattan district attorney’s office has offered the ex-president the chance to testify next week before the grand jury that has been listening to evidence in the potential case, the paper reported, citing four anonymous sources.
More details soon …