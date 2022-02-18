Trump took classified material from White House to Florida, National Archives says

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump holds a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress in Washington
Patricia Zengerle
·2 min read
In this article:
By Patricia Zengerle

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump took classified information to his Florida home after leaving the White House, the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration said in a letter to Congress on Friday about the 15 boxes of documents it recently recovered.

The Archives said it had informed the Department of Justice, which would handle any investigation.

"NARA has identified items marked as classified national security information within the boxes," David Ferriero, the archivist of the United States, said in a letter to Democratic U.S. Representative Carolyn Maloney, chair of the House of Representatives oversight committee.

Maloney's committee has been looking into Trump's handling of records by the Republican president, who left office in January 2021.

"These new revelations deepen my concern about former President Trump’s flagrant disregard for federal records laws and the potential impact on our historical record," Maloney said in a statement.

A Trump spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The letter from Ferriero also said that some White House staff conducted official business using nonofficial electronic messaging accounts that were not copied or forwarded into official electronic messaging accounts and that it was in the process of obtaining some of those missing records.

The Washington Post reported last week that some of the documents taken to Trump's home were marked as classified, which could intensify the legal pressure Trump or his aides could face.

The Presidential Records Act requires the preservation of memos, letters, notes, emails, faxes and other written communications related to a president's official duties.

Claiming executive privilege, Trump sued unsuccessfully to stop the release of records from his White House, including to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Scott Malone and Jonathan Oatis)

