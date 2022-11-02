Trump Tower protest lawsuit settled just before trial set to begin

Victoria Bekiempis
·2 min read
Photograph: Seth Wenig/AP
Photograph: Seth Wenig/AP

The activists who alleged that Donald Trump’s security guards roughed them up outside during a September 2015 protest outside his eponymous Manhattan skyscraper settled their lawsuit just before a trial for this case was to begin in earnest.

Efrain Galicia and several other protesters filed a civil suit in the Bronx about seven years ago over the alleged incident. Jury selection started earlier this week, but parties in the case revealed on Wednesday at court that they had settled.

The new was first reported by journalist Marta Dhanis. An attorney for the protesters confirmed to the Guardian that “the matter has been settled to the satisfaction of all parties, including the plaintiffs”.

Alina Habba, an attorney for Trump, said in a statement: “Although we were eager to proceed to trial to demonstrate the frivolousness of this case, the parties were ultimately able to come to an amicable resolution. We are very pleased with this outcome and are happy to finally put this matter to rest once and for all.”

The parties also did release a brief, joint statement stating that they “have settled the matter and the action has been dismissed upon stipulation of all parties”. The statement also noted: “The parties all agree that the plaintiffs in the action, and all people, have a right to engage in peaceful protest on public sidewalks.”

Had the Galicia trial proceeded beyond jury selection, proceedings would have come amid Trump’s many legal battles across the US. Federal prosecutors launched a criminal inquiry regarding his handling of secret documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in South Florida, and Georgia prosecutors are investigating whether he tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election outcome.

The New York state attorney general, Letitia James, on 21 September filed civil fraud suit claiming extensive financial wrongdoing related to real estate valuations. Trump is also battling a defamation suit brought by E Jean Carroll. The author, who alleged that Trump raped her, claims that his denials were a smear.

The parties’ decision to settle also means that Trump’s alleged misconduct in this case will not go before a jury of his peers. Legal veterans had previously told the Guardian that Bronx juries often awarded giant verdicts when they rule in favor of a plaintiff.

