Trump Tower standoff between armed woman and Chicago cops ends without injury

A standoff between Chicago police and an armed woman believe to be a Trump International Hotel & Tower resident ended without injury Wednesday afternoon.

The drama unfolded in Downtown Chicago, where officers responded to an 11:30 a.m. local time call about a woman brandishing a rifle in the luxury building, according to the Chicago Tribune.

SWAT officers quickly determined they were dealing with a domestic issue posing no threat to the public. Shortly after 3 p.m., police tweeted, “This incident has concluded and no injuries have been reported.”

One person was taken to an area hospital for observation, according to police. The Chicago Sun-Times identified that individual as the gunwoman, who said she was “tired of being abused by her husband.”

ABC News reported a “large police presence” after law enforcement was called to the 27th floor of the 98-story building.

In June, a middle-aged man jumped to his death from the building’s popular 16th-floor lounge. A week earlier, a 75-year-old homeless man was lit on fire near the building’s docking bay. A security guard rushed to the badly injured man’s aid.

The Chicago Tribune published a December op-ed fueling efforts to “take a jackhammer” to the building’s sign bearing the recently indicted 45th president’s name. Trump frequently criticizes the Windy Cindy.