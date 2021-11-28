Trump Tower's new bar has cocktails themed around the Trump presidency, including a $45 whiskey special served with a Diet Coke and beef sliders

People walk through Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on August 24, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

45 Wine and Whiskey offers several cocktails inspired by Trump, his family, and the White House.

The Forty Five special includes a specialty cocktail, a Diet Coke, and beef sliders.

Other cocktails offered on the menu include the Don, the FLOTUS, and the Mar-a-Lago spritzer.

Trump Tower's recently opened 45 Wine and Whiskey bar is serving a selection of presidential- and White House-themed cocktails, including a special combo in honor of the building's namesake.

The Forty Five special includes a Wyoming whiskey, demarara, and orange bitters cocktail served with beef sliders and a Diet Coke, the former president's favorite soda.

While Donald Trump abstains from alcohol, a 2017 New York Times profile revealed that he regularly called on White House staff to bring him the soft drink, whom he summoned "via a button for ... one of the dozen Diet Cokes he consumes each day."

Other cocktails are also listed on the bar's menu, including:

The Don ($24): Glenrothes and amaretto

The West Wing ($25): St. George gin, Campano, and American midnight blue olives

The Rose Garden ($27): Trump rosé, St. George gin, rose water, and rose garnish

The FLOTUS ($29): Trump blanc de blanc, St. George gin, squeeze of lemon, simple syrup, and lemon twist

The Mar-a-Lago Spritzer ($24): Trump sauvignon blanc, squeeze of grapefruit, seltzer, and orange wedge​

Many of the cocktails contain wines from Trump Winery, which was purchased by Trump for $6 million at a foreclosure auction in 2011. Previously the Kluge Estate Winery and Vineyards, the Charlottesville, Virginia, vineyard and winery are now run by Donald Trump's son, Eric.

The bar appears to also be adorned with memorabilia from Trump's presidency, including a photo of him in the Situation Room watching the US raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Forbes reported.

Insider attempted to reach the bar but its voicemail line played the following message: "You've reached the Kramer Levin bankruptcy and restructuring hotline. There are no new announcements at this time. We look forward to seeing you."

Insider has reached out to Trump Tower for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider