Trump’s track record with endorsements verges on astonishing: Newt Gingrich

STORY: The United States would be willing to use force to defend Taiwan - President Joe Biden said on Monday (May 23), in a comment that appeared to be a departure from existing U.S. policy on the self-ruled island.When asked by a reporter if the U.S. would defend Taiwan if it were attacked, Biden’s answer was straight to the point.“Yes. That’s the commitment we made.”Biden added that it was his expectation that such an event would not happen or be attempted.The U.S. currently maintains policy of so-called strategic ambiguity on whether it would intervene militarily to protect Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack.China considers the democratic island as part of its territory, under its "one China" policy. It says it is the most sensitive and important issue in its ties with Washington.Following Biden’s comments, China’s foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said China “deplored and rejected the U.S. remarks.”And added that issues surrounding Taiwan were purely part of China’s internal affairs and that they would not stand for any foreign interference. A White House official later said there was no change in policy towards Taiwan. Biden made a similar comment about defending Taiwan in October - which White House officials also dismissed, saying the president was not announcing any changes in U.S. policy. Biden’s comments come during a visit to Japan - his first since taking office.Speaking in a news conference alongside Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the U.S. president made other tough comments about China’s increasingly assertive posture in region.Biden's remarks are likely to overshadow the centrepiece of his Japan visit; the launch of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework - a broad plan providing an economic pillar for U.S. engagement with Asia. Kishida said he had told Biden Japan would consider various options to boost their defence capabilities, including the ability to retaliate - and including a "considerable increase" in its defence budget.