Trump Trailing Biden in Texas and Florida, New Poll Shows

President Trump is trailing rival Joe Biden in the presidential elections in Texas and Florida, according to a new Fox News poll.

Respondents backed Biden by a one-point margin over Trump, with 45 percent saying they would vote for the former vice president if elections were held today, compared with 44 percent for Trump. Among respondents who said they were “extremely” motivated to vote, however, Trump won 51 percent to Biden’s 45 percent.

In the same poll, Senator John Cornyn (R., Texas) led his Democratic challenger by a ten-point margin among likely voters.

Voters in Florida backed Biden at 49 percent to Trump’s 40 percent. Respondents from that state preferred Biden on handling of the coronavirus pandemic (49-36 percent) and management of immigration (50-40 percent). Biden won among Latino voters, a key Florida constituency, by a margin of 17 points.

Biden also beat Trump in polls of Georgia (47-45 percent) and North Carolina (47-45 percent). All four polls were conducted from June 20-23. Voters generally rated Biden higher than Trump on race relations and possible handling of the pandemic, while respondents preferred Trump’s handling of the economy.

The general elections and concurrent political campaigns have been upended by the pandemic, with campaigns forced to cancel many in-person events and some states allowing more leeway for mail-in voting.

Trump currently trails Biden 40-50 percent in RealClearPolitics polling averages.

More from National Review