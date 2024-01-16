The Trump Train Rolls Through Iowa

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman stare down the results of last night's Iowa caucuses, which saw former President Donald Trump notch a resounding win in his bid to return to the White House.

01:45—Iowa caucuses results and recap

33:52—Weekly Listener Question

41:02—The U.S. attacks on Houthis in Yemen

47:13—The latest on the bipartisan spending deal drama in Congress

49:58—This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

"Trump Romps Through Iowa Caucuses, Calls for GOP to 'Come Together,'" by Eric Boehm

"The Comeback Kid," by Liz Wolfe

"Vivek Ramaswamy Leaves the Field," by Jesse Walker

"Chris Christie Tried To Break Trump's Hold on the GOP. It Didn't Work." by Eric Boehm

"Most Iowans Don't Care About the Caucuses. You Shouldn't Either." by Adam Sullivan

"The Case Against Trump: Donald Trump Is an Enemy of Freedom," by Matt Welch

"Joe Biden's $11 Trillion Plan To Bankrupt America," by Nick Gillespie

"U.S. Attacks Houthis in Yemen," by Liz Wolfe

"The War on Terror Zombie Army Has Assembled," by Matthew Petti

"Storks Don't Take Orders From the State," by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"Are Car Seat Laws Driving Down America's Birthrate?" by Christian Britschgi

"Does Biden Need Congressional Authorization for His Strikes Against the Houthis?" by Ilya Somin

"MLK's Contested Yet Universal Blueprint for Freedom," by Matt Welch

"The Beekeeper Is a Pulpy, Enjoyable Action Movie About a Rigged System," by Peter Suderman

"11 Trillion Reasons To Fear Joe Biden's Presidency" by Nick Gillespie

"RFK Jr.: The Reason Interview," by Nick Gillespie and Zach Weissmueller

"Jeb Bush: What He Thinks of Trump, Biden, DeSantis, and 'Florida Man,'" by Nick Gillespie

"Vivek Ramaswamy: Why He's Running for President—and Against 'Woke Capitalism,'" by Nick Gillespie and Zach Weissmueller

"Baby Bust!" by Kerry Howley

"Can Governments Increase Birthrates? Should They?" by Nick Gillespie

"Child-proofing the World," by Nick Gillespie

"'American Fiction': The Great Awokening," by Kurt Loder

"Sharks Stuffed With Money," by Nick Gillespie

The Reason Speakeasy with David Stockman, January 22, 2024

