Trump trial set for August in Mar-a-Lago classified documents case by federal Judge Aileen Cannon

An initial trial date of Aug. 14 was set Tuesday for former President Donald Trump in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case, potentially setting the stage for the historic case to be resolved one way or the other before the GOP presidential primary campaign early next year.

U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon set the date although it is likely to be pushed back as Trump’s defense team haggles over how the documents will be handled in the first-ever federal trial of a former president.

Cannon, who was criticized for making a string of pro-Trump rulings on evidence in the case, told the former president and prosecutors to be ready to proceed with a trial in her courtroom in Fort Pierce, Fla., north of Palm Beach.

The southern district of Florida, where the case has been filed, has a reputation as a so-called “rocket docket” jurisdiction where cases are moved quickly.

Trump was arraigned last week on 37 criminal counts including mishandling classified documents and obstruction of justice. He is the first former president to face criminal charges.

By contrast a trial date in March 2024 was set for Trump by a Manhattan judge in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.

The federal trial date was set a day after Trump made damaging new admissions about his actions in a contentious interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier.

Under harsh grilling by Baier, Trump admitted that he refused to give back the documents after getting a subpoena and even sought to hide them from the feds and his own lawyers.

“I had boxes. I want to go through the boxes and get all my personal things out,” Trump told Baier. “I don’t want to hand that over to [federal officials] yet.”

The former president also offered an explanation of a 2021 caught-on-tape episode in which he held up a U.S. plan for an attack on Iran in a meeting with book researchers at his Bedminster, N. J. golf resort.

Trump claimed he never really had any classified documents even though he is heard telling the associates that the plan was “top secret” and he couldn’t show it to them because he could no longer declassify it.

“That was a massive amount of papers and everything else talking about Iran and other things,” he said. “And it may have been held up or may not.”

“I didn’t have a document per se,” Trump added. “There was nothing to declassify.”

Trump’s statements are likely to come back to haunt his defense because he effectively admits to elements of the charged crimes that prosecutors would otherwise have to prove, like that he knowingly defied the subpoena.

Prosecutors can use any statements made by Trump against him at the upcoming trial, which is why defense lawyers almost always instruct clients not to speak publicly about their cases.