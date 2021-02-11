Trump trial video unveils scope of US Capitol riot

House Democrats opened their first day of arguments in former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial with searing footage of the U.S. Capitol riot. It struck a chord with Senate Jurors, some of whom narrowly avoided the mob. (Feb. 11)

Video Transcript

MARY CLARE JALONICK: The Democrats, who are starting-- who had today, the first of two days of arguments, took the senators through a very methodical timeline of everything that happened on January 6.

They had new video that was security footage, officers' body cams, and they also had some really extraordinary footage of specific members evacuating. They had Mike Pence being evacuated from the chamber. There was video of them leading Mitt Romney-- Senator Mitt Romney away from danger, and Chuck Schumer, just showing, you know, some of these individual moments that day that we might not have known about before, that I didn't know about, and most people didn't know about.

And they really kind of took all of that video and wove it in with a lot of the things that we had already seen, and even used some of their own graphics to kind of illustrate where people were and how close they were to the rioters.

I think one of the most sort of key points that people keep mentioning, senators and members keep mentioning, is they really didn't realize how dangerous it was at the time, or how, you know, how much risk, I guess, there was involved. So it really was a unique situation, the room and the chamber.

I was in the gallery and it was completely quiet on both sides. I think they were really playing the role of impartial jurors. There was very little emotion. There was an occasional, you know, bowed head or shaking their heads or something like that. But really, on both sides, almost every senator was just completely rapt, just watching the video. Just sort of quietly and stoically, is how I would put it. It was just very tense.

There has been no indication that there are 17 Republicans who will vote to convict Trump. It isn't clear whether even, you know, like at a really emotional day today, if that really changes the calculus at all. You know, people are pretty firm in their views already as to how they'll vote in this trial.