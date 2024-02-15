Trump Tries Deranged Defense in Stormy Daniels Hush Money Trial

Trump is trying any legal defense he can get his hands on, and making up entirely new ones.



Speaking to reporters on Thursday outside of his hush money trial, Trump tried a new defense: even if he’s found guilty, he didn’t commit a crime or at least shouldn’t be punished for it.



“I shouldn’t be in a courthouse,” said the former president, clearly spinning out over having to attend his first criminal court case of many.



“Even if he was guilty of something, there is no crime,” Trump told reporters outside the courthouse, speaking in the third person.



It’s unclear what Trump means here, but it’s clear he’s making it up on the fly. Trump is accused of 34 felony charges over falsifying business records for his payments to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, in exchange for their silence ahead of the 2016 election. Something that is absolutely a crime.



“We want delays,” Trump added in the press conference. Unfortunately, he won’t get them.



Judge Juan Manuel Merchan decided at the hearing on Thursday that the trial will begin March 25 as planned.

Meanwhile, the South Carolina Republican primary is less than 10 days away, and Trump is stressed about how to make it to all his court appearances and campaign stops.



“How can you run for election and be sitting in a courthouse in Manhattan all day long?”



We’re asking the same question.

