Trump trolled by ‘pathetic loser’ banner upon return to Mar-a-Lago

The banner, captured on video flying overhead, read: ‘Trump you pathetic loser go back to Moscow' (Paxton Boyd/ WPEC)

Donald Trump has been mocked with a “pathetic loser” banner flying over his Florida home.

On Sunday, reports emerged that a banner deriding Mr Trump, who returned home to his club in Palm Beach, Florida following the end of his presidency was being flown over West Palm Beach.

According to CBS 12 reporter Paxton Boyd, a scathing message written on the banner read: “Trump you pathetic loser go back to Moscow.”

It wasn’t immediately clear where exactly the banner’s flight path was, who had funded the stunt and whether the former president was aware of the aerial sign.

Palm Beach Post senior political reporter Christine Stapleton reportedly said that Mr Trump's popularity in the town was fragile and had only worsened since the attack on the US Capitol

"Since the Capitol riots, there has been a real shift in whether or not Mar-a-Lago will continue to be a venue that GOP and conservative groups want to have their events there," Ms Stapleton said. "They may not want to."

Even prior to the insurrection, some of Mr Trump’s Palm Beach neighbours opposed the former president moving there permanently, and filed legal action in an attempt to stop him from doing so.

The complainants argued that Mr Trump lost his legal right to permanently live at Mar-a-Lago due to an agreement he signed in 1993 when he turned his private residence to a private club.

“Donald Trump has had a history of disputes with the town of Palm Beach and this is no different,” Dave Aronberg, state attorney for Palm Beach county told The Guardian following the inauguration.

“So this is nothing new, it’s just the latest chapter in the ongoing saga between Mr Trump and the town of Palm Beach. The contract could forbid him from living at Mar-a-Lago, but I think that the dispute will end in a settlement as these things generally do."

