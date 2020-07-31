Trump in trouble as nearly two-thirds of Americans disapprove of his handling of COVID-19, protests, Russia: POLL

Nearly two-thirds of Americans disapprove of President Donald Trump's handling of three major challenges facing the country -- the coronavirus pandemic, nationwide unrest over racial inequality and relations with Russia -- in a new ABC News/Ipsos poll, a sign of the obstacles that his reelection bid faces just three months before Election Day.

With the White House confronting the most significant reckoning on race since the civil rights movement of the 1960s, the worst public health crisis in a century, and a hostile Russia reminiscent of the Cold War, Americans have little confidence in the job Trump is doing in all three of these major areas.

Trump closes out the month of July the way it began, with his approval on the coronavirus in the low 30s. His approval sits at 34%, right about where it was earlier this month (33%) when it reached a new low since ABC News/Ipsos began surveying on the virus in March.

Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling the response to the coronavirus (COVID-19)? (ABC News/Ipsos Poll) More

In the new poll, which was conducted by Ipsos in partnership with ABC News using Ipsos' Knowledge Panel, Trump's approval is also deeply underwater -- at 36% -- for how he is handling both the protests over racial inequality and relations with one of the country's greatest geopolitical foes, Russia.

An election that comes down to be a referendum on Trump's handling of the coronavirus, his response to the race movement or his dealings with foreign adversaries spells trouble for the incumbent president. With all three crises, Trump only consistently has the support of his own party and his base.

MORE: Broad disapproval for Trump's handling of coronavirus, race relations: POLL

Republicans back Trump's handling of the coronavirus (74%), the protests (78%) and Russia (80%) by overwhelming margins. Democrats are almost uniformly in opposition to Trump's managing of the three issues, with approval of the president in single-digits on the pandemic (7%), the unrest (8%) and Russia (8%).

Roughly 1 in 5 Republicans disapprove of the president on coronavirus (26%), the protests (22%) and Russia (20%), and just over 9 in 10 Democrats disapprove on all three matters.

Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling relations with Russia? (ABC News/Ipsos Poll) More

Independents trace the country's attitudes, with his approval falling between 30% to 33% and his disapproval landing between 66% and 69% on COVID-19, the demonstrations and his approach to Russia. About half of Trump's base -- white, non-college educated Americans -- approve of his leadership on the outbreak (50%), the protests (51%) and Russia (51%).

The latest numbers for Trump are particularly problematic on his combative response to the nationwide protests -- as his approval is in dire straits across racial lines. Only 45% of whites, 7% of Black Americans and 28% of Hispanics approve of Trump's handling on this specific issue.

MORE: Pandemic surge damages Trump, boosting Biden's White House bid: POLL

Over half of whites (55%), and clear majorities of Black Americans (92%) and Hispanics (72%), disapprove.

Meanwhile, less than one-third of the country believes that sending federal officers to respond to demonstrations in cities makes the situation better.

Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling the response to protests happening across the country? (ABC News/Ipsos Poll) More

A slight majority (52%) view the response as exacerbating the situation, and 19% say it doesn't have an effect either way.

Even among Americans who are supposed to be Trump loyalists, only 42% of white non-college educated Americans say that the presence of federal agents improves the situation. Over a third (37%) of this demographic see the move as making the situation worse.