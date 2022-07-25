Trump Turns on His Besties Over at ‘Fox & Friends’

Fox News

The Trump-Fox News rift widened on Monday when former President Donald Trump went off on the hosts of Fox & Friends.

The morning show, once Trump’s favorite cable-news program hosted by three of his most loyal sycophants, is now apparently out for blood against the former president—at least according to Trump himself.

“@foxandfriends just really botched my poll numbers, no doubt on purpose. That show has been terrible—gone to the ‘dark side,’” Trump posted Monday to Truth Social, complaining the show pointed out too many “outliers” from right-wing youth org Turning Point USA’s straw poll among its Tampa confab this past weekend, which showed the ex-president holding about 79-percent support.

The Fox & Friends segment in question did note Trump’s overwhelming popularity among the conference-goers, but host Steve Doocy heavily caveated the results. “You have got people from all across the country convening in Tampa. I’m thinking about that is a little different than a couple other polls that we have seen over the last couple of weeks,” Doocy said, pointing to Blueprint, University of New Hampshire, and New York Times polls showing Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis with an edge against the MAGA kingpin.

Is Conservative Media Breaking Up With Ex-Lover Trump?

“So, it’s like the young people who are activists at that event like the former president,” Doocy explained, “but, looking at these other polls, different answer.”

Trump didn’t take too kindly to his on-air pal’s nuanced observation. “Actually, almost all polls have me leading all Republicans & Biden BY A LOT. RINO Paul Ryan, one of the weakest and worst Speakers EVER, must be running the place,” he wrote, referring to former Rep. Ryan’s position on Fox Corporation’s board of directors.

Monday’s feud cemented the end of Trump’s love affair with the program after years of friendly interviews and rambling phone calls. He frequently dialed into the show before, during, and after his presidency, trying to speak directly to his base amid numerous scandals (and an insurrection). His last call-in to the program was on Dec. 2, 2021, according to a transcript search.

Meanwhile, the morning show—and Fox News at large—has seemed to rally more around DeSantis, an increasingly popular figure in conservative circles and the likely favorite for the 2024 Republican nod should Trump not run. DeSantis came in second in the TPUSA straw poll with 19 percent, but he has frequently been the top choice among similar straw polls when Trump’s name is excluded.

Still, Trump tried to play it cool following his anti-Fox & Friends screed.

“Anyway, thank you to Turning Point,” he wrote. “The crowd & ‘love’ was AMAZING!”

