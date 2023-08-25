Trump’s mugshot taken after getting booked in Georgia election interference case

Former President Donald Trump was booked at Fulton County Jail Thursday to face charges in the Georgia election interference case, a remarkable fourth criminal arrest for the man who remains the dominant leader in the Republican presidential race.

Trump was photographed and fingerprinted at an Atlanta jail during processing that yielded the shocking first mugshot of a former president. He was listed at 6 feet, 3 inches tall and 215 pounds.

The twice-impeached 45th President was not held by authorities for long — like most of his co-defendants, he was inside the jail for less than an hour.

“I really believe this is a very sad day for America, this should never happen,” Trump told reporters before boarding his plane back to New Jersey. “What has taken place here is a travesty of justice.”

Trump jetted in from New Jersey and was escorted from an Atlanta airport to Fulton County Jail. The convoy left the jail less than 30 minutes after it entered the facility, taking Trump back to the airport, where he briefly spoke to the media and took no questions.

“We did nothing wrong at all,” he told the press. “We have every right, every single right, to challenge an election with think is dishonest.”

The dramatic surrender, the fourth such criminal booking for Trump in just the past few months, came on the same day as Trump inexplicably changed his Georgia legal team.

He hired Steve Sadow, a well-known Atlanta defense attorney, to replace Drew Findling, also a prominent defense lawyer who negotiated the terms of his surrender.

No reasons were given for the legal musical chairs, an unusual tactic for anyone who is facing serious criminal jeopardy like Trump.

Along with his 18 co-defendants in the sprawling racketeering case, Trump faced a deadline of noon Friday to surrender in Atlanta.

Prosecutors had already agreed with Trump’s lawyers on a $200,000 bond package. Trump and the others are expected to be arraigned at a future date, likely the week after Labor Day.

Willis had proposed a March 4 trial date but that got shaken up when Trump co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro demanded a speedy trial, a move that would force prosecutors to launch the trial before Nov. 1.

The prosecutor responded by shifting the proposed trial date to Oct. 23. Trump in turn moved to be tried separately, at a later date.

Trump has not suggested a specific trial date but he has sought to delay other cases until after the 2024 election, which he hopes could catapult him back to power.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee will decide all the various competing claims about the trial dates.

Trump was indicted in Georgia last week with his allies including ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, right wing law professor John Eastman and ex-personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Giuliani, the former New York City mayor, turned himself in on Wednesday and had a booking photo taken after agreeing to post bond.

Meadows is trying to get his case moved to federal court. But he was ordered to submit to Willis’ orders in the meantime and was reportedly negotiating his own surrender.

Past Trump surrenders drew wall-to-wall coverage on cable news of his flights and motorcade rides, a drama that Trump campaign aides and fundraisers say only enhance the former president’s exalted status with his supporters.

But the Atlanta surrender was a more low key affair, with Trump arriving in the evening and leaving pronto. While Trump was in town, law enforcement officers responded to a bomb threat at Fulton County Courthouse, the sheriff told NBC News. The courthouse sits about 3 miles south of Fulton County Jail.

Trump has mostly consolidated his iron grip on the Republican electorate as his legal woes mount. Many GOP voters apparently agree with his assessment that all the charges are part of a partisan witch hunt hatched by his liberal enemies.

The Atlanta appearance was a bit different in that authorities appear to be giving much less deference to Trump, notably insisting he would be subjected to the same processes as any other defendant. That wasn’t the case in the previous cases where he was allowed to skip the humiliation of a mug shot.

Trump was also subjected to a short stint in one of the nation’s more unpleasant criminal justice facilities at Fulton County Jail in downtown Atlanta.

Although the Secret Service was on hand to protect Trump, the jail is a dangerous place for most in his shoes.

The Justice Department last month opened an investigation into poor conditions at the jail, citing filthy cells, violence and the death last year of a man whose body was found covered in insects in the main jail’s psychiatric wing.

Trump was hit with 13 charges related to the 2020 election, including the most serious charge of violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO.

The RICO statute carries a five year mandatory minimum sentence. Under Georgia state law, if convicted neither Trump nor anyone else could be pardoned for the crime.

The charges stem from Trump’s multi-pronged effort to overturn his loss in Georgia and elsewhere, including bullying officials to change vote totals and recruiting slates of bogus slates of fake pro-Trump electors.

Trump was caught on tape demanding that Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger should “find” just enough votes to outstrip President Biden’s lead in the Peach State.

Willis has also charged Trump with orchestrating a breach of the elections systems in rural Coffee County, which his campaign hoped to obtain data to bolster fake claims of widespread voter fraud.

Trump dismisses all of the charges, defending his call to Raffensperger as a “PERFECT” effort to inquire about possible voter fraud.