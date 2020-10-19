Trump tweet about 'BOFFO' leaves many scratching their heads. Here's what it means

On Monday morning, the word “BOFFO’’ got a boost from the commander in chief. Not sure what it means? You're not alone.

President Donald Trump tweeted, “Early voting reports look far stronger than originally anticipated. Every RALLY is BOFFO.’’

So what exactly did the president mean by boffo? On Twitter, many users said they had to look up the definition of boffo.

Well I just found out what “Boffo” meant. If Trump succeeded at anything today, he got us all to pick up the dictionary 😭🤣 https://t.co/N8mHHxivW4 — Elijha 🇯🇲🐬 (@LeftistElijha) October 19, 2020

Merriam-Webster tweeted that shortly after the president used the word it became a top trending search on the online dictionary.

Thanks to Merriam-Webster, the mystery of boffo will not linger like Trump’s use of “covfefe’’ on May 31, 2017, when in a tweet he wrote, “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.”

“Who can figure out the true meaning of “covfefe” ???’’ Trump later wrote. “Enjoy!”

Of boffo, the online Merriam-Webster dictionary identifies the word as an adjective and defines it as “extremely successful: SENSATIONAL.’’

@maggieNYT There has never been a time in either of my two Campaigns when I felt we had a stronger chance of winning than we do right now. Early voting reports look far stronger than originally anticipated. Every RALLY is BOFFO. @MarkMeadows & team are doing a fantastic job.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2020

Synonyms include “A-OK,’’ “bang-up,’’ “gangbusters’’ and “out-of-sight.’’

Courtesy of Fortune magazine, a sample sentence incorporating boffo and published during the pandemic: “Zoom flexed its muscles last week with a boffo earnings report.’’

