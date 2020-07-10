Trump tweet threatens tax-exempt status of schools, colleges

President Donald Trump said Friday he's instructed the Treasury Department to review the tax-exempt status of U.S. schools, colleges and universities, in a pair of tweets that advanced his administration's weeklong drive to turn education into a political wedge issue.

"Too many Universities and School Systems are about Radical Left Indoctrination, not Education," Trump tweeted.

"Therefore, I am telling the Treasury Department to re-examine their Tax-Exempt Status...... and/or Funding, which will be taken away if this Propaganda or Act Against Public Policy continues. Our children must be Educated, not Indoctrinated!"

The vast majority of U.S. public and private universities and colleges are tax-exempt entities because of their educational purposes or the fact that they are entities of state governments, according to the Association of American Universities.

The IRS also says primary or secondary schools, colleges or professional trade schools that have regularly scheduled curriculum, faculty and student bodies may also qualify as tax-exempt educational organizations. That includes federal, state, and other publicly supported schools.

Despite Trump's complaints, the IRS also says the "advocacy of a particular position or viewpoint" can still qualify as educational for tax purposes "if there is a sufficiently full and fair exposition of pertinent facts to permit an individual or the public to form an independent opinion or conclusion."

The Treasury Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

