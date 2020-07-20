Trump tweets photo of himself in a mask for the first time

President Trump is a trendsetter who arrived at this trend a few months too late.

Just a week after being seen in public wearing a mask for the first time, Trump made his biggest endorsement yet for wearing a face covering during the coronavirus pandemic. He tweeted out a picture of himself wearing a mask, and called it "patriotic to wear a face mask when you can't socially distance" — or at least that's what "many people say."









We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President! pic.twitter.com/iQOd1whktN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2020

Trump has avoided wearing a mask throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and even when he did, took it off when he got in front of the press. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has chalked up Trump's resistance to the fact that he's constantly tested for COVID-19 and evidence suggests masks are most effective at preventing a person with the virus from spreading it.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams told Fox & Friends on Monday that "the whole administration is now supportive of masks."

