Trump twice asked Pennsylvania House speaker to help overturn election results

Catherine Garcia

Over the past week, President Trump twice called Bryan Cutler, the Republican speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, asking for assistance in the quest to overturn his loss in the state.

"The president said, 'I'm hearing about all these issues in Philadelphia, and these issues with your law,'" Michael Straub, a spokesman for Cutler, told The Washington Post. "'What can we do to fix it?'" Straub, who described the calls as being "amicable," said Cutler explained to Trump that the legislature did not have the power to overturn Pennsylvania's chosen slate of electors.

Late last week, Cutler and roughly 60 other GOP state lawmakers signed a letter encouraging Pennsylvania's congressional representatives to object to the Electoral College votes received from Pennsylvania during the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress.

Trump continues to spread his baseless claims about voter fraud, despite the fact that his campaign has lost dozens of legal challenges across the country and has yet to produce any tangible evidence. The president has asked Republicans in Michigan and Georgia to overturn their results, with Trump telling Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) he should call a special legislative session in order to change how the state's electors are selected; Kemp rejected the request, saying the law would not allow it.

More stories from theweek.com
The post-Mitch McConnell GOP is going to be a carnival of madness
I'm rooting for pro-democracy Republicans
Georgia secretary of state: 'We have now counted legally cast ballots 3 times and the results remain unchanged'

Latest Stories

  • Trump is reportedly planning a made-for-TV exit on Air Force One from the White House to a rally on Inauguration Day, hoping to pull viewers from Biden

    Trump is reportedly considering breaking democratic tradition by boycotting Joe Biden's inauguration and staging a rally instead.

  • Mexico's president appoints woman to head economy department

    Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced Monday he will appoint a former opposition politician who served as his 2018 campaign manager to be secretary of the economy. The appointment of Tatiana Clouthier is seen as an attempt by the president to maintain a link to the country’s restive business community after last week’s resignation of chief of staff Alfonso Romo. Romo is an entrenpreneur who the president said will continue to function as his liaison to business groups.

  • China says firmly opposes U.S. interference in its domestic affairs

    China said on Monday it firmly opposes and strongly condemns U.S. interference in its domestic affairs if a media report that Washington is preparing new sanctions on Chinese officials over a Hong Kong crackdown is true. If the United States insists on going down the wrong path, China will continue to take firm counter measures to safeguard its sovereignty and security, Hua Chunying, a spokeswoman with the foreign ministry told a briefing. The United States is preparing to impose sanctions on at least a dozen Chinese officials over their alleged role in Beijing's disqualification of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong, Reuters reported on Monday citing sources.

  • Former Alabama state senator dies of Covid, warns in his last words, 'We messed up'

    "We let our guards down. Please tell everybody to be careful. This is real, and if you get diagnosed, get help immediately," former Sen. Larry Dixon said.

  • Rudy Giuliani's admittance to hospital with Covid-19 complicates Trump drive to challenge election

    Donald Trump’s attempts to challenge his election defeat have been further impeded after Rudy Giuliani, the lawyer leading the drive, was hospitalised with coronavirus. Mr Giuliani, the former New York mayor and close confidant of the US president, was admitted to Georgetown University Hospital in Washington DC on Sunday night. The 76-year-old was reportedly showing mild symptoms after his positive Covid-19 test as doctors monitored his health. Mr Trump said on Monday that Mr Giuliani did not have a temperature. “Thank you to all my friends and followers for all the prayers and kind wishes,” Mr Giuliani tweeted on Sunday evening. “I’m getting great care and feeling good. Recovering quickly and keeping up with everything.”

  • Schumer: Biden ‘Considering’ Forgiving $50,000 in Student Loan Debt via Executive Action

    President-elect Joe Biden is “considering” forgiving $50,000 in federal student loan debt for low-income and middle class students, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said Monday.Schumer held a press conference alongside Democratic Congressmen-elect Ritchie Torres, Mondaire Jones and Jamaal Bowman of New York, during which the group announced they have “come to the conclusion” that Biden can “forgive $50,000 of debt the first day he becomes president.”“You don’t need Congress, all you need is the flick of a pen and President-elect Biden — then President Biden — can make this happen,” Schumer said.> JUST IN: Sen. Chuck Schumer: President-elect Joe Biden is "considering" forgiving $50,000 in federal student loan debt for all borrowers. pic.twitter.com/KS4WNgAb79> > -- The Hill (@thehill) December 7, 2020He added that the group is urging Biden to choose a secretary of education who will support student loan forgiveness because “it’s up to the secretary of education officially, but if President Biden wants it, I’m sure it will happen.”“This debt is a huge burden on the backs of our students standing in the way of them and their economy and it stays with them for a very long time,” he said.He said they are calling on Biden to take executive action to administratively cancel up to $50,000 in student loan debt for federal student loan borrowers with an income below $125,000, and to do so in a way that the borrowers would have no tax liability when they receive the forgiveness.Schumer said he has spoken to Biden about "how important" the loan forgiveness is and that he is "considering" it.Asked if Biden will have the executive authority to forgive the debt, the New York Senator said the president-elect is researching that and "I believe when he does his research, he will find that he does."When asked what the forgiveness would mean for families who have “made sacrifices to pay off student loans” Schumer said it would be “good for everybody.”“Lots of students paid off student loans but it’s such a burden it’s good for everybody to make sure that this debt is vanquished,” he said. “It’s never been this high.”He added that when he finished college it cost $1,700 but “people can’t afford it now.”

  • 10 Indoor Plant Stands That Seriously Stand Out

    Take your home garden to the next level this winterOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Mellissa Carone, Giuliani's star witness in the Trump campaign's election fraud case, harassed her fiance's ex-wife by sending her sex tapes

    Mellissa Carone recently finished probation after agreeing a plea deal for sending sex videos to the woman.

  • Former Florida health official posts video of state police entering her home, drawing their weapons

    Rebekah Jones, a former Florida Health Department official, tweeted a video in which it appears state police entered her home to confiscate her computer and other devices. The video appears to show police drawing their weapons.

  • Hong Kong: 'Secession' arrests after Chinese University protest

    Police accuse protesters of urging independence, as a harsh security law continues to be imposed.

  • U.S. government funding runs out Friday, and Congress will likely punt

    The federal government's funding authorization runs out on Friday, President Trump has threatened to veto a must-pass defense authorization bill, and pressure is building on Congress to approve its first major COVID-19 relief legislation since April. "The coming days will require bicameral, bipartisan coordination and some buy-in from the outgoing White House to avoid a complete debacle," Politico's Burgess Everett reports, and as Congress faces this lame-duck "hell week," Trump is mostly focusing on "his flailing legal and political attempts to overturn the election."The most promising prospect for success is the $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act, which the House will vote on Tuesday and appears likely to get veto-proof majorities in both chambers. A bipartisan group of senators is still hammering out a $908 billion COVID-19 package that House Democratic leaders have endorsed as a good starting point. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is "noncommittal," Politico reports, and "Trump is always a question mark."House Democrats have passed two relief packages since the summer, while the Senate has approved none. The bipartisan Senate group has come to agreement on funding for state and local governments, Politico's Playbook reports. but "they are hung up on liability overhaul" and "all eyes are on McConnell" for a second round of direct checks to Americans, a provision with "new urgency" from Republican negotiators as well as most Democrats.Congress will likely pass a weeklong stopgap spending bill, keeping funding at current levels while allowing negotiators to iron out an omnibus spending package financing the federal government through September. If no omnibus deal emerges before Dec. 18, Congress will probably pass a three-month continuing resolution. "The Senate is targeting roughly Dec. 18 as its adjournment date, and McConnell is still looking to confirm nominees this week," Everett reports.More stories from theweek.com The post-Mitch McConnell GOP is going to be a carnival of madness I'm rooting for pro-democracy Republicans Trump twice asked Pennsylvania House speaker to help overturn election results

  • Hundreds pay respects at funeral of Chechen refugee who beheaded French teacher

    Several hundred people paid their respects last week at a funeral in Russia for the Chechnyan teenager who beheaded a teacher in France over cartoons mocking the Prophet Muhammad. Samuel Paty, a 47-year old history teacher, became the target of a hostile online campaign after discussing the cartoons in a class on freedom of speech and was eventually attacked and murdered by Abdoulakh Anzorov, an 18-year-old Chechen refugee, in October. Anzorov was shot dead by police shortly after the attack on October 16. His body was repatriated to Russia last week to allow his family to bury him in his ancestral village in the predominantly Muslim region of Chechnya. Several hundred people attended the funeral on Friday in the village of Shalazhi, chanting prayers on their way to the cemetery, a video released by several media outlets showed. Salman Magamadov, the village chief, insisted in an interview with the Podyem media outlet on Monday that Anzorov received an ordinary burial without “any special honours”. Prominent Muslim clerics in Russia have used the attack to condemn French authorities for mocking their religion. Ramzan Kadyrov, the strongman leader of Chechnya, said French President Emmanuel Macron was to blame for allegedly encouraging insults against Muslims. Mr Kadyrov later sought to distance his region from the attack, insisting that the teenager, an ethnic Chechen, was born in Moscow and moved to France when he was a small child.

  • A year into COVID-19, U.N. declares a day of 'epidemic preparedness'

    A year into a global battle against the coronavirus, the United Nations General Assembly on Monday declared Dec. 27 will be the "International Day of Epidemic Preparedness" in a bid to ensure lessons are learned for any future health crises. The World Health Organization (WHO) called it a pandemic in March, a declaration that the United States and others said came too late. The 193-member General Assembly adopted a resolution by consensus on Monday that recognizes the need "to raise the level of preparedness in order to have the earliest and most adequate response to any epidemic that may arise."

  • San Francisco officer who seriously injured suspect indicted

    Accused burglar, whose leg was amputated after arrest, also charged; DA declines to give details before arraignment.

  • Federal judges in Georgia and Michigan eviscerated 2 of Sidney Powell's 'Kraken' lawsuits in one morning

    The conservative attorney pledged to "release the Kraken" of a massive election fraud conspiracy, but only has a string of court losses to show for it.

  • Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner purchase $30 million Indian Creek plot — report

    Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump appear to be moving to Miami-Dade.

  • 'Melania Antoinette': First lady faces backlash after unveiling tennis pavilion at the White House

    Weeks before her family turns the White House over to President-elect Joe Biden, Melania Trump has announced that a new tennis pavilion on the south grounds is ready for action. The project included sprucing up an existing tennis court and children's garden, in addition to building a pavilion to replace a smaller structure. The first lady's office said on Monday that the pavilion's design was inspired by the architectural style of the White House, especially the East and West Wings. A colonnade, parapet wall and fanlight windows tie the new building to the look and feel of the White House. But critics expressed anger at the White House's announcement while the US is in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic. On Twitter there were comparisons to Marie Antoinette and the quote “Let them eat cake”, which is often attributed to her. Molly Jong-Fast, an editor at The Daily Beast, tweeted: "Oh Good, those people in their ICU Beds will feel so much better knowing that Melania has finished her tennis pavilion."

  • MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle says she's recovering from COVID-19: 'I am begging you, please take this seriously'

    MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle is "begging" viewers to take the threat of COVID-19 seriously as she recovers from the coronavirus herself, saying she is "sick and scared."The MSNBC anchor on Monday revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19, as did her husband and children, and has "spent the better part of the last two weeks in bed isolating." Ruhle said she's now "on the mend" and her family is "very lucky" to be getting better but noted that many Americans have not been as fortunate, as the United States' coronavirus death toll passes 280,000."There is so much more that I now know after having COVID myself," Ruhle said. "Most importantly, we don't have a vaccine today. We have a virus that is ravaging our country, and we need to do a whole lot more to stop it. And as a person who is sick and scared, I am begging you, please take this seriously. It is not over."This plea came after MSNBC's Rachel Maddow emotionally revealed that her partner tested positive for COVID-19, saying they feared "it might kill her" and telling viewers they must "do whatever you can to keep from getting it."Ruhle offered further reflections on her experience with the coronavirus in an opinion piece for NBC News on Monday, writing that although Americans are "told to do the right thing" to prevent the spread of COVID-19, "what I have learned is that the 'right thing' gets easier the more privileged you are." She added, "The only way we can get through this is if we have a system that works for everyone, and after having COVID-19, I'm convinced that we do not." > NEW: @SRuhle discusses having Covid-19: "We don't have a vaccine today. We have a virus that is ravaging our country, and we need to do a whole lot more to stop it."> > "As a person who is sick and scared, I am begging you, please take this seriously. It is not over." pic.twitter.com/X7RUB2jIrb> > -- MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 7, 2020More stories from theweek.com The post-Mitch McConnell GOP is going to be a carnival of madness I'm rooting for pro-democracy Republicans Trump twice asked Pennsylvania House speaker to help overturn election results

  • Rep. Trent Kelly Becomes Highest-Ranking Military Member in Congress

    An engineer and combat veteran, Kelly served in the 1991 Persian Gulf War and deployed to Iraq in 2005 as operations officer.

  • U.S. saw summer of Black Lives Matter protests demanding change

    The nation watched in horror as a video showed the death of George Floyd, a Black man gasping for air and calling for his mother as a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Floyd's death in Minneapolis on May 25 forced a new national reckoning about racial injustice and gave a global profile to the Black Lives Matter movement that has emerged in recent years to protest the deaths of African Americans in police custody.