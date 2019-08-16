Trump’s U.N. ambassador confronts ethics questions over climate change

President Donald Trump’s new ambassador to the United Nations will decide whether to recuse herself from issues involving fossil fuels on a case-by-case basis after a recent briefing with ethics lawyers, State Department officials said.

Kelly Craft publicly pledged in June to recuse herself from any discussions involving coal, and officials said she will adhere to that pledge.

But the incoming envoy sought clarity last week regarding other fossil fuels, such as oil and gas. She received a briefing from ethics lawyers on August 7 and will “comply with all relevant ethics obligations, including the obligation not to participate in any particular matter affecting her financial interests or those of her spouse,” one State Department official told McClatchy this week.

Critics have raised concerns about Craft’s ability to do her job at the United Nations, where climate change is a top priority, given her husband’s position as a coal executive and the couple’s investments in an array of energy companies.

Craft and her husband, Joe Craft, president of Alliance Resource Partners, reported more than $63 million in assets across the energy sector, including in oil, gas and coal. Those fossil fuels are the leading pollutants causing planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions.

The United Nations considers climate change the “ defining issue of our time ,” and in Craft’s inaugural weeks as ambassador there, will convene a major summit on the crisis for global heads of state.

Craft’s ethics obligations will be a factor as the administration considers how it will participate in the September 23 summit led by U.N. Secretary General António Guterres.

Craft was required to receive the ethics briefing within 15 days of her confirmation, according to her ethics agreement with the Office of Government Ethics. There will be more consultations ahead.

“Ambassador Craft has consulted with State Department ethics officials in the past, and she will continue to do so as questions arise, to make sure she remains in compliance with her ethics obligations,” the State Department official said.

Foreign envoys based at the U.N. expressed concern with the Kentucky Republican’s nomination before she was even confirmed , telling McClatchy in May that her affiliations with the coal industry had “made an impression” within the diplomatic community in New York.

Ethics officials from previous administrations characterized the State Department guidance as vague, but noted that existing law sets a high bar for recusal.

“There’s some debate about whether climate change and moving away from fossil fuels is so broad that it doesn’t meet the statutory requirement of constituting a ‘particular matter,’” said Richard Painter, former chief White House ethics lawyer during the George W. Bush administration. He is now with the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), a nonprofit watchdog group that focuses on ethics in government.

“It could get very specific, very quickly, but that argument will be made” by government attorneys, Painter continued. “It’s just a no-brainer – you can’t have a U.N. ambassador who’s a coal baroness engaging in climate change discussion.”

Alliance Resource Partners is the second largest coal producer in the eastern United States with underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland and a coal loading terminal in Indiana.

Financial disclosure reports filed when Craft became U.S. ambassador to Canada in 2017 list her and her husband’s various holdings in Alliance and other energy-related entities as worth more than $63 million. The couple contributed $1 million to Trump’s inauguration in 2017.

While primarily invested in coal, Alliance acquired multiple oil and gas interests in recent years and announced a $145 million agreement to purchase additional oil and gas interests just days after Craft’s confirmation hearing in June.

“We are still waiting for clarity on fossil fuels for that conversation within our ethics agreement,” Craft told the committee. “We have asked for clarity on this. But I will give you my commitment that where coal is part of the conversation within climate change at the U.N., I will recuse myself.”

Testifying to the Senate panel, Craft said she was uncertain about the extent of her family’s interests in oil and gas.