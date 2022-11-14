Trump, U.S. prosecutors clash again over status of seized records

FILE PHOTO: Pre-election rally held in support of Republican candidates in Dayton
4
Sarah N. Lynch and Jacqueline Thomsen
·3 min read

By Sarah N. Lynch and Jacqueline Thomsen

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department in a court filing unsealed on Monday accused Donald Trump's lawyers of "gamesmanship" for arguing that some of the documents seized by the FBI from the former president's Florida estate should be kept out of a criminal investigation because they are "personal" or privileged.

Trump, who may announce a 2024 run for the presidency on Tuesday, has fought to keep materials seized by FBI agents during a court-approved Aug. 8 search at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach away from investigators in their criminal probe involving sensitive government records taken when he left office last year.

The newly unsealed filings by the Justice Department and Trump's lawyers were made to U.S. Judge Raymond Dearie, an independent arbiter named to review the seized documents to consider whether any should be walled off from investigators.

The department's filing stated that Trump is claiming privilege over 122 documents taken in the federal raid. Prosecutors wrote that they should then be allowed access to nearly 2,800 other papers that they are currently blocked from reviewing as part of their investigation.

Under federal law, a president can retain personal records after leaving office, but these must be unrelated to official work.

Trump's attorneys argued in their filing that he can unilaterally determine that records are personal, that he does not need to provide evidence that he made that determination, and that the decision cannot be challenged. The Justice Department wrote in separate filings that Trump cannot claim that government records are his personal papers "simply by saying so" or "simply by the act of removing them from the White House."

The filings, released with some parts blacked out, were initially made under seal last Tuesday. It is not clear from the redacted court filings exactly which documents Trump is claiming as personal. The Justice Department has said that about 100 pages of the roughly 11,000 seized records are marked as classified, and other court filings show that government records were mixed in with items such as media clippings.

If Dearie, a so-called special master named to conduct a review of items taken in the search, decides the papers are not personal, Trump's lawyers said Dearie should instead find that they are covered by executive privilege - still keeping them away from investigators. That legal doctrine allows a president to keep certain documents or information secret.

The department said Trump cannot assert executive privilege over any documents he has claimed as personal records because any such records must be unrelated to official duties.

"The Special Master should not indulge this type of gamesmanship," prosecutors wrote.

Prosecutors are looking into whether Trump broke federal law by taking the records and also whether he obstructed the investigation into the missing papers.

Two weeks after the search, Trump filed a civil lawsuit in an effort to delay the investigation and keep some records from investigators by asking a judge to appoint a special master to conduct a review on whether any should be deemed privileged. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, named Dearie to the role.

Trump has stated on social media, without offering evidence, that he declassified all of the records and that the FBI may have planted evidence. Trump's attorneys have not made such arguments in any official court filings.

The Justice Department is appealing Cannon's decision to appoint a special master, telling the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals she overstepped her authority and that her ruling harmed the investigation. Trump's legal team on Thursday filed papers arguing that Dearie's review should move forward.

Cannon initially barred the department from using all of the seized records for its criminal investigation until Dearie's review is complete. The 11th Circuit then reversed a portion of Cannon's order, ruling that she erred by blocking the department from accessing the classified materials for its investigation.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Jacqueline Thomsen in Washington; Editing by Will Dunham and Alistair Bell)

Recommended Stories

  • Trump pushes special master to deem Mar-a-Lago records his personal property

    Then-President Trump designated presidential records as personal records simply by packing them up and taking them to Mar-a-Lago, lawyers for the president wrote in newly unsealed court documents. A series of documents filed over the weekend along with others unsealed Monday offer the latest glimpse into Trump’s battle to shield records from the Justice Department,…

  • DOJ Blasts Trump’s ‘Shell Game’ in Mar-a-Lago Document Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- The Justice Department accused Donald Trump and his lawyers of “gamesmanship” in the fight over documents seized from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home.Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Recovery Fund, Laments Bad ActorsFall of the World’s Hottest Stock Cost Sea Founders $32 BillionStocks Waver as Traders Parse Brainard’s Comments: Markets

  • Justice Department accuses Trump of ‘shell game’ with Mar-a-Lago documents

    Prosecutors, Trump battle over claims many seized records were personal, but also covered by executive privilege.

  • Trump Lays Out Executive-Privilege Claims on Mar-a-Lago Documents

    Lawyers representing the former president and the Justice Department presented dueling views over whether he can shield certain records from his time in office from federal investigators conducting a criminal investigation into the potential mishandling of classified national-security records.

  • He Skewered Trump in a Documentary. Then the FBI Came.

    Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/Buffalo 8 Productions In 2020, Rod Webber and his team of performance artists and filmmakers found themselves as the targets of what Webber calls an unwarranted FBI and Boston Police Department investigation.Webber, who is the writer and director of the documentary 2020: The Dumpster Fire, says that investigators are falsely using footage from a trailer of the movie—in which Webber and his team burn an effigy of Donald Trump, and blow up a manne

  • Cuba calls up MLB baseball stars for first time

    Cuba on Monday called up two baseball players that have defected to the United States for the first time to a pre-tournament squad ahead of next year's World Baseball Classic.

  • A poor GOP showing in the midterms could hamper Kevin McCarthy's path to be House speaker

    Kevin McCarthy's ascension to speaker won't be smooth following the GOP's poor showing in the midterms. But no rival has stepped up to challenge him.

  • U.S. Supreme Court again spurns challenge to gun 'bump stock' ban

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away another challenge to a federal ban imposed under former President Donald Trump on devices called "bump stocks" that enable a semi-automatic weapon to fire like a machine gun. The justices declined to review an appeal by a group of firearms dealers and individuals in Minnesota, Texas and Kentucky after a lower court rejected their argument that the government had violated the U.S. Constitution's Fifth Amendment "takings clause" by effectively taking their private property without just compensation. Trump's administration moved to reclassify bump stocks as machine guns, which are forbidden under U.S. law, in a rare firearms control measure prompted by a 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas.

  • The News You Need To Read This Morning

    Control of the House is up in the air, Ohio plans to erase millions in residents’ medical debt, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever explores T’Challa’s legacy.View Entire Post ›

  • Russia keeps one Kalibr cruise missiles launcher in Black Sea

    One Russian vessel armed with Kalibr cruise missiles on board is still in the Black Sea; a total number of those missiles is eight. Additionally, five Russian missile carriers are in the Mediterranean Sea.

  • U.S. imposes sanctions on military procurement network aiding Russia

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Monday targeted Russian military's supply chains, imposing sanctions on 14 individuals and 28 entities that it said were part of a transnational network that procures technology to support Moscow in its invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. Treasury also designated family members of Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov, as well as individuals that it said worked as financial facilitators in Suleiman's network. "The United States will continue to disrupt Russia's military supply chains and impose high costs on President Putin's enablers, as well as all those who support Russia's brutality against its neighbor," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

  • The Neighbourhood Fire Drummer Brandon Fried Over Alleged Sexual Misconduct

    The Marías' vocalist María Zardoya said Fried groped her under a table at a bar. The Neighbourhood Fire Drummer Brandon Fried Over Alleged Sexual Misconduct Abby Jones

  • 6 memorable times Trump wielded his trademark Sharpie

    Trump is known for having a penchant for the bold strokes of a Sharpie marker, even requesting the company to design a custom pen for him to use.

  • Norfolk Southern Operating Chief Cindy Sanborn to Resign

    Cindy Sanborn, the first woman to serve as chief operating officer of a major U.S. freight railroad, will step down from her post at Norfolk Southern Corp., effective Jan. 1.

  • Jan. 6 Firebrand Turns On Trump: ‘Dishonest, Disloyal, Incompetent, Crude’

    GOP Rep. Mo Brooks, who helped spread Trump's 2020 election lies, is now urging Republicans to abandon the ex-president.

  • Teammate transition: Dillon tips cap to Reddick, ushers in new RCR era with Kyle Busch

    It was months ago when the dual personnel shake-ups that altered Richard Childress Racing’s direction for 2023 came to light. Tyler Reddick’s momentous decision to join 23XI Racing was revealed in July. Kyle Busch’s blockbuster shift from Joe Gibbs Racing to RCR came almost exactly two months later in September. Now, with the curtain closed […]

  • Donald Trump, Speaker of the House? The GOP Is Considering It (Video)

    “They talk about it repeatedly," Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said on "Face the Nation"

  • Italy outlaws facial recognition tech, except to fight crime

    Italy prohibited the use of facial recognition and 'smart glasses' on Monday as its Data Protection Agency issued a rebuke to two municipalities experimenting with the technologies. Facial recognition systems using biometric data will not be allowed until a specific law is adopted or at least until the end of next year, the privacy watchdog said. The exception is when such technologies play a role in judicial investigations or the fight against crime.

  • Pope lunches with poor, denounces 'sirens of populism'

    Pope Francis ate lunch with hundreds of refugees, poor and homeless people on Sunday as he called for a renewed commitment to helping society's weakest and denounced the “sirens of populism” that drown out their cries for help. Francis celebrated the Catholic Church’s World Day of the Poor by inviting an estimated 1,300 poor people into the Vatican for a special Mass and luncheon. During the Mass that preceded it, Francis denounced the indifference that the world shows to migrants and the poor, as well as the “prophets of doom” who fuel fear and conspiracies about migrants for personal gain.

  • Fox & Friends Cold Open

    The hosts of Fox & Friends (Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Bowen Yang) interview Kari Lake (Cecily Strong) and Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson) about the 2022 midterm elections.