'After Trump, the UN needs some extra love': Linda Thomas-Greenfield confirmed as UN ambassador

Deirdre Shesgreen, USA TODAY

WASHINGTON – The Senate approved Linda Thomas-Greenfield's nomination Tuesday to be ambassador to the United Nations, a post that will quickly thrust her into the international spotlight.

Despite some fireworks during her confirmation hearing, Thomas-Greenfield won strong bipartisan support in Tuesday's 78-to-20 vote.

At the UN, Thomas-Greenfield will have a high-profile role in the Biden administration's efforts to restore America's standing as a global leader. And she will face an early test of her diplomatic mettle: The U.S. is scheduled to hold the Security Council's rotating presidency in March, giving the U.S. ambassador leverage to shape the body's agenda.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called Thomas-Greenfield "exceptionally qualified” for the UN post and said her confirmation was urgent.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield appears before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on her nomination to be the United States Ambassador to the United Nations, on Capitol Hill on January 27, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Linda Thomas-Greenfield appears before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on her nomination to be the United States Ambassador to the United Nations, on Capitol Hill on January 27, 2021 in Washington, DC.

“She’ll assume the role of the UN ambassador at a time when the nations of the world must deepen their cooperation in the fight against COVID-19 and the fight against climate change, among other critical priorities,” the Democratic leader said during Monday evening's debate on her candidacy.

There's no question that Thomas-Greenfield will face a gauntlet of geopolitical challenges, from knotty relationships with Russia and China to lingering skepticism among U.S. allies after four years of the Trump administration's "America First" foreign policy.

But she will also arrive in New York with some pent-up good will, said Richard Gowan, an expert on the United Nations with the Crisis Group, a nonpartisan organization that seeks to prevent conflict.

"The Trump administration's constant sniping at the UN left everyone pretty exhausted" and ready for a change, Gowan said.

The Biden administration's early focus on addressing climate change and the pandemic "plays very well with most other countries," Gowan said.

Over a 35-year career in the foreign service, Thomas-Greenfield, who is Black, has held numerous diplomatic posts around the world – from Kenya to Pakistan. She was the U.S. ambassador to Liberia from 2008 to 2012, before becoming the top U.S. diplomat for African affairs in the Obama administration.

Other nations "expect her to be someone who rolls up her sleeves and engages in the hard work of day-to-day diplomacy in a collegial way," Gowan said. "I think African diplomats are especially pleased that Thomas-Greenfield, who knows the continent very well, is going to their counterpart in New York."

Thomas-Greenfield promised lawmakers she would bring a different tone to the UN than her recent predecessors.

“When America shows up – when we are consistent and persistent – when we exert our influence in accordance with our values – the United Nations can be an indispensable institution for advancing peace, security, and our collective well-being," Thomas-Greenfield told lawmakers during her Senate confirmation hearing.

Gowan said foreign diplomats also hope the Biden administration will dispatch Secretary of State Antony Blinken or other high-level officials to some of the UN Security Council meetings when the U.S. holds the council presidency.

"If President Biden or Vice-President Harris makes an appearance at the UN, even if only via video link, you will (see) UN diplomats go into a collective swoon," he said. "After Trump, the UN needs some extra love."

Thomas-Greenfield is expected to reverse several of the Trump administration's UN policies right out of the box. For example, the Biden administration has said it will restore funding for a UN aid program for Palestinian refugees, as well as the UN's Population Fund, which focuses on women's sexual and reproductive health. The U.S. may also run for a seat on the UN Human Rights Council, which Trump withdrew from.

"One big question is how frankly Thomas-Greenfield should address the racial injustices and political turbulence that roiled the U.S. in the Trump era," Gowan said. "I think it is important that she is honest about what has gone wrong in the U.S., to avoid charges of hypocrisy over human rights, but she also has to demonstrate confidence in U.S. institutions and values."

Sen. Robert Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said Thomas-Greenfield has "the expertise, the strength and the character" to reengage with U.S. allies and confront its adversaries.

"We face an array of formidable challenges, both around the world and at the UN, that demands someone with her skills and commitment to democracy, good governance, human rights and anti-corruption," the New Jersey Democrat said during Monday's debate on her nomination.

Republicans who opposed Thomas-Greenfield cited a speech she gave in 2019 at a Chinese-funded Confucius Institute affiliated with Savannah State University, a historically black college. In the speech, she seemed to downplay China's expansionist ambitions and its investments across Africa, which critics have called predatory "debt diplomacy."

“The United States needs a representative at the United Nations who fully comprehends the diplomatic, economic, technological, military, and moral dimensions of the most serious global challenge we face – the Communist regime in China,” Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., said Wednesday in explaining his vote against Thomas-Greenfield.

During her hearing, Thomas-Greenfield said she regretted speaking at the Confucius Institute, calling it a "huge mistake." She she said had agreed to address students at the university as part of her longstanding commitment to encouraging young Black students to consider a career in the foreign service.

Democrats on the committee noted that in other settings, Thomas-Greenfield had issued many public warnings about China's growing aggression. And they suggested Republicans were twisting her words to make her sound soft on China.

Thomas-Greenfield said she had no illusions about China's efforts to expand its global influence and impose its authoritarian ideology on other countries. She vowed to push back against Beijing's efforts to gain leverage and influence at the UN in particular.

“We know China is working across the UN system to drive an authoritarian agenda that stands in opposition to the founding values of the institution – American values,” she said. “Their success depends on our continued withdrawal. That will not happen on my watch.”

Thomas-Greenfield, was born in Baker, Louisiana, in the early 1950s and attended segregated schools as a child. In TEDx Talk in 2019, she described growing up in a town "in which the KKK regularly would come on the weekends and burn a cross in someone's yard."

She also recounted a harrowing encounter during a diplomatic visit to Rwanda in 1994, when she was confronted by a "glazed-eyed young man" with a machine gun who had apparently mistaken her for a Tutsi he had been assigned to kill. She managed to talk her way out of the tense showdown by engaging with her would-be assassin.

More:

Republicans grill Biden's pick for UN ambassador over speech on China's influence in Africa

Biden must sanction 'the cronies and wallets of Putin,' says key ally of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny

Iran diplomat says 'window is closing' for Biden to rejoin nuclear deal

Biden presses Putin on cyberattack, election meddling in first call as president

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Senate confirms Linda Thomas-Greenfield as Biden's UN ambassador

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Senate confirms Biden U.N. nominee Thomas-Greenfield

    The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed President Joe Biden's nominee, veteran diplomat Linda Thomas-Greenfield, to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, adding a key member to his national security team nearly a month after her confirmation hearing. The 100-member Senate backed Thomas-Greenfield by 78 to 20 to be Washington's representative at the world body and a member of Biden's Cabinet, comfortably exceeding the simple majority needed. Thomas-Greenfield, 68, is a 35-year veteran of the Foreign Service who has served on four continents, most notably in Africa.

  • Israel to buy two KC-46 tankers, with plans for more F-35s and weapon systems

    Israel will use the Foreign Military Financing program from the U.S. to acquire the new tankers. The multibillion-dollar deal was approved by the U.S. State Department in March 2020.

  • Interior Nominee Haaland Sidesteps Question on Biden’s Keystone XL Order: ‘It Is His Decision’

    Representative Deb Haaland (D., N.M.) on Tuesday would not say whether she agrees with President Biden’s executive order canceling the Keystone XL pipeline, saying only that “it is his decision” during her confirmation hearing for interior secretary. Senator Bill Cassidy (R., La.) pressed Haaland on her views on the executive order Biden signed on his first day in office, asking if she agrees with the decision to rescind the pipeline’s permit “knowing that 11,000 current or future jobs are eliminated because of it.” She acknowledged that the pipeline has been “an issue” that “both sides [are] very passionate” about. “With respect to President Biden’s decision, it is his decision, he’s the president,” she said. Cassidy also touched on an exchange from earlier in the hearing in which Senator John Barrasso (R., Wyo.), the ranking member on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, questioned Haaland about a tweet from October 2020 in which she claimed that Republicans don’t believe in science. Barrasso said that he and several other Republican members of the committee are medical doctors and he called the comment “concerning.” “Do you think that as medical doctors we don’t believe in science? How do you stand by this statement?” Barrasso asked. “Senator, yes, if you’re a doctor, I would assume that you believe in science,” Haaland replied. Cassidy noted Haaland’s “perception as to how Republicans view science” and pointed to a “State Department reported based upon science that says building the pipeline lowers greenhouse gas emissions.” “If you are the president would you eliminate the pipeline with the 11,000 jobs and the futures that are less bright for those families knowing that by not building it — based on science from the State Department — we would have increased global greenhouse gas emissions?” he asked. He added that he is hoping that “Democrats pay attention to the science” and asked if the department, under her leadership, will “be guided by a prejudice against fossil fuel or will it be guided by science.” “If I could just take the liberty of saying prejudice on fossil fuels — perhaps isn’t the way I would describe it,” Haaland responded. “I would say that President Biden is . . . moving toward the tremendous opportunities that we have in diversifying our energy resources.” Cassidy then accused the congresswoman of “dodging my question.” The exchange was one of several notable points of tension in the hearing for Haaland, who would make history as the first Native-American cabinet secretary if confirmed by the Senate. A number of Republicans have expressed skepticism of Haaland’s confirmation, including Barrasso, who said that he is “troubled” by some of her positions on climate and energy issues, adding that she holds “views that many in my home state of Wyoming would consider as radical.” Senator Joe Manchin (D., W. Va.), the chair of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, has said he is undecided on whether he will back Haaland’s confirmation. With the Senate evenly divided between the parties, Manchin, a moderate Democrat who does not always vote along party lines, has taken on newfound power. When Manchin votes no, Democrats need the support of at least one Republican senator for the matter at hand to pass. A spokeswoman for Manchin reportedly told NBC News that he had met with the New Mexico congresswoman on Zoom to discuss her confirmation but that he had “remaining questions.”

  • Rohingya crisis: UN urges rescue of refugees adrift at sea

    The UN calls for action amid reports of deaths on board the ship adrift in the Bay of Bengal.

  • Paul Pogba’s agent backtracks over claim player’s Man Utd career was ending

    Mino Raiola has insisted he was just giving an opinion about the midfielder when he said his time at Old Trafford was ‘over’.

  • Nearly 4-in-10 Americans say Biden is weak on China, new Insider poll shows

    A new Insider poll found that 33% of Americans feel Biden's stance on China is "about right," while 22% said it's "too weak."

  • Ex-Capitol police chief: Pelosi’s call for his resignation premature

    In a Senate hearing on the US Capitol riot, the former Capitol police chief says he regrets resigning immediately after the attack.

  • Indian pharma firms go local seeking to end reliance on China

    Indian drug companies are looking to local makers of so-called active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) or trying to make them in-house in a bid to end their reliance on China as ties between the two countries soured after a deadly border clash last June. Though India is known as the pharmacy of the world for its massive production capacities of both generic drugs and vaccines, China accounted for half of its API needs in 2019 from nearly nothing three decades ago, industry data shows. Executives at India's Cadila Healthcare, Cipla, Sun Pharmaceutical and ‎Biocon said on Tuesday they were aggressively working on reducing the dependence on the richer rival for raw materials.

  • See pictures of the White House candlelight ceremony honoring the 500,000 Americans who died in the pandemic

    "This nation will smile again. This nation will know sunny days again. This nation will know joy again," Biden said.

  • Republicans see Democrats' $15 minimum-wage increase and counter with $10 instead

    The proposal from Sens. Tom Cotton and Mitt Romney comes as Biden reportedly doubts whether $15 can pass and a moderate Democrat suggests $11.

  • Senate confirms Linda Thomas-Greenfield as UN ambassador

    The Senate voted 78-20 on Tuesday to confirm Linda Thomas-Greenfield as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. The big picture: Thomas-Greenfield has promised to restore the U.S. role as a defender of human rights and will look to repair multilateral relationships that fractured under former President Trump. She will play a key role in the administration's China strategy — her "highest priority," she has said. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Thomas-Greenfield faced criticism during her confirmation hearing for comments she made while speaking at a Beijing-backed Confucius Institute in 2019. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) delayed the confirmation vote over Thomas-Greenfield's remarks, Politico reports, concerned she will be soft on Beijing.She said during her confirmation hearing that she regretted accepting the invitation and that she shared the Senate Foreign Relations Committee's concerns about China's "malign force" and "debt traps and tactics" in Africa. She also pledged to defend Israel at the UN.Background: A Foreign Service veteran, Thomas-Greenfield served as assistant secretary of state for African affairs in the State Department from 2013 to 2017. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • China Is Leader in 5G Transformation: GSMA’s Chen

    Feb.22 -- Sihan Bo Chen, head of Greater China and head of Asia at GSMA, discusses 5G technology, the rollout of the technology in China and the potential for 6G. She speaks exclusively on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open” from the Mobile World Congress Shanghai.

  • Poll: Congress hits its highest approval rating at 12-year high

    According to a Gallup Poll, 35% of Americans approve of the job Congress is doing, which is a 10-point increase from January.

  • New UN ambassador could restore US credibility on human rights in China and worldwide

    Thomas-Greenfield should expand the coalition of nations willing to brave China's retaliation and condemn its abuses in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Tibet.

  • Mexican president slams audit flagging cost of airport cancellation

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday attacked an official report saying the cost of his 2018 cancellation of a new Mexico City airport started by the previous administration was much higher than his government had asserted. Mexico's Federal Audit Office (ASF) said it estimated that canceling the partly-built airport on the city's eastern flank cost nearly 332 billion pesos ($16 billion), or 232 billion pesos more than the transport ministry stated in April 2019. "I would like them to explain that figure," Lopez Obrador told a news conference.

  • 10 Things in Politics: 125 of Trump's top enablers

    Insider's exclusive database of the 125 people and businesses behind Trump's rise. Plus, another contentious confirmation looms.

  • Biden AG pick Garland 'dodged every question' in Senate hearing: Cruz

    Texas Republican senator discusses Biden Cabinet nominee confirmation hearings on 'Hannity'

  • Plumbers from out of state are heading to Texas to help repair winter storm damage

    An unprecedented winter storm caused pipes and valves as well as tanks to freeze and burst which caused damage to homes all across the state.

  • Trump to tell CPAC he is Republican 'presumptive 2024 nominee' – report

    Unnamed source tells news site Axios Trump’s speech to the rightwing event will have the message ‘I’m still in charge’US politics – live coverage Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland in 2020. Photograph: Rex/Shutterstock Donald Trump will reportedly tell the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida this week he is Republicans’ “presumptive 2024 nominee” for president. Trump will address CPAC on Sunday, his subject the future of the party he took over in the 2016 primary then led from the White House through four tumultuous years. On Monday, citing anonymous sources, the news site Axios reported his plan to assume the mantle of challenger to Joe Biden – or another Democrat, should the 78-year-old president decide not to run for a second term. An unnamed “longtime adviser” was quoted as saying Trump’s speech to the rightwing event will be a “show of force” with the message: “I may not have Twitter or the Oval Office, but I’m still in charge.” A named source, close adviser Jason Miller, said: “Trump effectively is the Republican party. The only chasm is between Beltway insiders and grass-roots Republicans around the country. When you attack President Trump, you’re attacking the Republican grass roots.” Thousands have left the party since the Capitol riot of 6 January, which Trump incited in his attempt to overturn an election defeat he has not conceded, and in which five people including a police officer died. Trump lost his Twitter account, his favoured means of communication throughout his time in office, and access to other social media over his lies and inflammatory behaviour before, during and after the attack on Congress. Polling of Republicans who have not left the party, however, shows the former president with a clear lead over a range of potential 2024 candidates, supportive of him or not, in a notional primary. Ten members of the House voted to impeach Trump a second time over the Capitol attack and seven senators voted with Democrats to convict. That was short by 10 votes of the majority needed but it made it the most bipartisan impeachment ever. The Senate Republican leader, Mitch McConnell, voted to acquit but then turned on Trump, branding him responsible for events at the Capitol. But House leaders have not followed suit, as they deal with vocal extremists in their caucus and the loyal party base. As Trump lashed out at McConnell, calling him “a dour, sullen and unsmiling political hack”, so Republicans in the House and Senate who turned against Trump have been censured by state parties and reported vitriol aimed their way from the grassroots – and even family members. Trump’s grip on his party is clear. New polling from Suffolk University and USA Today showed 46% of Trump voters would follow him if he formed his own party while 42% said his impeachment had strengthened their support. The same poll said 58% of Trump voters subscribed to an outright conspiracy theory: that the Capitol riot was “mostly a [leftwing] antifa-inspired attack that only involved a few Trump supporters”. In reality, many of more than 250 individuals charged over the attack have been found to have links to far-right groups. On Sunday a key member of House leadership, Steve Scalise, repeatedly refused to say Trump lost the election or bore responsibility for the Capitol breach. The former Republican strategist Stuart Stevens said Scalise was “saying that America isn’t a democracy. That’s become the new standard of the Republican party. Not since 1860s has a large part of the country refused to accept election. The Republican party is an anti-democratic force.” Scalise also told ABC News he had visited Trump at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida resort. “I noticed he was a lot more relaxed than in his four years in the White House,” he said. “He still cares a lot about this country and the direction of our country. But, you know, it was a conversation more about how he’s doing now and what he’s … planning on doing and how his family is doing.” Axios cited an unnamed source as saying some potential 2024 contenders have sought Trump’s endorsement. It also noted that the former president, who would be 78 on election day and faces considerable legal threats now he has left office, may be planning to string the party along but ultimately not to run. Funds raised around Trump’s lie about his clear election defeat by Joe Biden being the result of fraud may be ploughed into funding primaries against those who have crossed him. Either way, CPAC has obligingly moved close by, from its usual venue in Maryland. Party moderates and figures who have criticised Trump, among them the Maryland governor, Larry Hogan, and the former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, have not been invited to speak. Mike Pence, the vice-president whose life was placed in danger during the Capitol attack, reportedly turned down an invitation. Crowds at the conservative event were initially suspicious of Trump when he emerged on the national Republican scene, but came to embrace his flag-hugging displays with evangelical fervour. Axios’s source reportedly said: “Much like 2016, we’re taking on Washington again.”

  • At the border, confusion, anxiety and hope as U.S. unveils new process for asylum seekers

    Thousands stuck for months in Ciudad Juárez await new chance at U.S. entry