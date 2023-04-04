Trump, under arrest, appears in New York court
Former President Donald Trump has entered the Manhattan courtroom where he is scheduled for arraignment on criminal charges stemming from a hush-money payment during his 2016 campaign. (April 4)
Former President Donald Trump has entered the Manhattan courtroom where he is scheduled for arraignment on criminal charges stemming from a hush-money payment during his 2016 campaign. (April 4)
What’s the latest in the indictment of former President Donald Trump? Read more.
Donald Trump has lashed out at his “surreal” arrest in New York writing on social media: "WOW, they are going to ARREST ME".
Former President Donald Trump is expected to surrender to authorities in New York, where he'll appear in a Manhattan courtroom to face a criminal indictment.
Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman joins the Live show to provide an update on Donald Trump’s charges.
STORY: The office of former U.S. President Donald Trump says he'll speak in Florida on Tuesday (April 4) following his arraignment in New York City.Trump is expected to be fingerprinted and photographed in a Manhattan courthouse as he becomes the first former president to face criminal charges. He's set to fly from Palm Beach to New York Monday (April 3), where he will spend the night at Trump Tower before his court appearance the next day. On Sunday (April 2), Trump asked for contributions to his 2024 re-election campaign in a video post to Truth Social, his self-founded social media platform. "If you're doing poorly because of Biden's disastrous policies, don't even think about making a contribution to our campaign. You and your family always come first. Our movement is about making your life better and putting you first. So I don't want you to incur any financial costs that you can't afford. But if you're doing well because all of the things that I've done have brought you wealth and prosperity, or at least you're extremely comfortable, it would be really great if you could contribute to our campaign. You know how to do it." Trump was arraigned in New York after an indictment by grand jury that heard evidence on hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election. Trump describes the probe as a political witch hunt. Some of his top supporters, including Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene, say they will go to New York on Tuesday to protest. Officials at the Manhattan courthouse said they will shut down some courtrooms ahead of Trump's expected appearance. Trump lawyer, Joe Tacopina, told ABC on Sunday he plans to move to dismiss the charges.But he stopped short of doubling down on Trump's claim that the judge in the case, Justice Juan Merchan, is biased. Merchan also presided over a criminal trial last year in which Trump's real estate company was convicted of tax fraud, though Trump himself was not charged.Trump's office said he will fly from his arraignment back to Palm Beach Tuesday evening, where he will speak from his Mar-a-Lago estate.
The first photo of former President Donald Trump inside a Manhattan courthouse was released Tuesday. Trump, who is now the first president to be indicted on criminal charges, was seen in the photo between his attorneys Susan Necheles and Joseph Tacopina. Trump appeared in court and remained silent as he entered the room.
As students across Nashville walked out of class on Monday to protest gun violence at the Tennessee Capitol following a school shooting last week, police said the person who killed six people, including three 9-year-old children, had been planning the massacre for months. Police have not established a motive for the shootings at The Covenant School, a small Christian elementary school where the 28-year-old shooter was once a student, according to a Monday news release from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. Both Nashville police and FBI agents continue to review writings left behind by Audrey Hale, both in Hale's vehicle and home, police said.
Clashes broke out on the steps of the New York courthouse ahead of Donald Trump's arrest on Friday.
The "60 Minutes" reporter's incredulous reaction to Marjorie Taylor Greene stirred debate among viewers.
"M*A*S*H" star Judy Farrell has died at age 84, Fox News Digital confirmed. The actress starred as Nurse Able on the hit series.
About 5,000 white-collar workers at General Motors took the company's buyout offers, which the automaker says is enough to avoid layoffs at this time. GM said Tuesday that the offers will save about $1 billion per year in costs, about half of the $2 billion it wants to cut annually by the end of 2024. The company now has about 58,000 salaried workers in the U.S.
LSU and Iowa's title battle saw multiple records fall.
Donald Trump will be placed under arrest on Tuesday and informed that he has been charged with 34 felony counts for falsification of business records, according to a source who has been briefed on the procedures for the arraignment of the former president.
It was July 13, 2006 and Donald Trump was forging up the fairways of the majestic Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, nestled beneath the Sierra Nevada mountains.
Queen Stormy has spoken.
Tension is high as Trump supporters and detractors await the former president's arrest in New York City
Donald Trump isn’t having the best week with his arraignment looming large on Tuesday, April 4. The former president is doing his best to leverage the event with a “media spectacle” to encourage campaign donations, but not everyone in the Republican Party is thrilled with this idea. While many members of the GOP Party have […]
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) hit back Monday at New York Mayor Eric Adams (D) for warning her to be on her “best behavior” during protests against former President Trump’s arraignment on Tuesday. “Delusional @NYCMayor is trying to intimidate, threaten, and stop me from using my 1st amendment rights to peacefully protest the Democrat’s unconstitutional…
Vladimir Putin’s regime is in its death throes. His “special military operation”, far from disarming Ukraine, has only succeeded in disarming Russia. Moscow has lost over 220,000 soldiers to death or injury alongside 1,900 tanks. These are the sort of numbers we associate with the first world war; modern militaries are rarely built to handle such catastrophic losses.
Former President Trump and his team were caught off guard by the indictment of the former president that was announced last week, leaving him “extremely angry” and his family “rattled,” according to New York Times reporter and longtime Trump scribe Maggie Haberman. “While Trump is not said to be throwing things, he is extremely angry…