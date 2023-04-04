Donald Trump under arrest: Ex-president surrenders on porn star hush money criminal charges

Donald Trump, who just over two years ago sat atop the United States executive branch as the 45th president, is under arrest and about to become a criminal defendant in his home state of New York.

Mr Trump arrived at the Manhattan Criminal Court at 1.24pm amid a heavy security presence from the NYPD and Secret Service after rival sets of protesters had earlier clashed and scuffled outside court.

Moments before he emerged from a Secret Service-driven vehicle, the 76-year-old posted on Truth Social: “Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME.

“Can’t believe this is happening in America.”

The ex-president’s unprecedented arraignment before New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan is set to begin at 2.15pm. He will first be fingerprinted and arrested, but is reportedly unlikely to have his mugshot taken or be handcuffed.

Outside court, violent clashes erupted between rival sets of protesters who gathered from first light on Tuesday morning.

Marjorie Taylor Greene and George Santos, two of Mr Trump’s loudest supporters in Congress, turned up outside court to rile up the small group of MAGA protesters.

Donald Trump waves to supporters as he arrives at the Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday afternoon. (AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Santos quickly departed after being mobbed by the media. Ms Greene’s attempts to address the crowd were drowned out, reportedly after a Trump supporter had handed out whistles to overshadow counter protesters.

Mr Trump left Trump Tower just after 1pm and travelled the four mile journey to the courthouse in lower Manhattan in a convoy of six black SUVs with a police escort.

Every moment of Mr Trump’s highly-choreographed journey from his private club at Mar-a-Lago to the Manhattan court has been closely followed and broadcast in rolling cable news coverage.

How the arraignment will unfold

Judge Merchan will ask Mr Trump to enter a plea to each of the expected 34 counts on his indictment, which reportedly contains multiple felony charges alleging that the ex-president falsified business records as part of a scheme to keep adult film actress Stormy Daniels from revealing a decade-old sexual encounter with him before voters went to the polls for the 2016 presidential election.

Mr Trump, who is used to saying whatever he wants to say to whomever he wants to say it to, will only be permitted two possible responses: Guilty or not guilty.

According to his attorneys, Mr Trump will choose the latter, and will enter the plea himself rather than have a member of his legal team speak for him.

Under New York law, he will not have to post any bail because he is charged with non-violent crimes, and he is set to return to his Palm Beach, Florida residence, where he has signaled he will deliver remarks on Tuesday evening.

Protesters gather outside the courthouse where former US president Donald Trump will arrive later in on Tuesday for his arraignment (Drew Angerer/Getty)

But it’s not yet known whether he’ll be able to speak about the case.

Judge Merchan could conceivably impose conditions of release upon Mr Trump, up to and including an order prohibiting him (and other parties, including prosecution and defence attorneys) from discussing the case against him outside of a courtroom.

Such an order would be meant to protect the integrity of court proceedings and to prevent Mr Trump from influencing potential jurors or threatening parties or witnesses — or even the judge himself.

Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower on Monday ahead of his appearance in court (AFP via Getty Images)

‘Kangaroo Court’

Mr Trump has repeatedly lashed out at both Judge Merchan — who also presided over the criminal tax fraud of two Trump Organization subsidiaries and the criminal fraud case against the company’s longtime CFO — and the judge’s family in the days since it became known that he’d been indicted, continuing a long pattern of attacking jurists who’ve been assigned to hear cases he’s been involved in.

In a post made to Truth Social just hours before he was set to appear in court, Mr Trump called the judge “highly partisan” and accused both him and his family of being “known Trump haters” and having been “an unfair disaster” during his handling of the prior cases involving his company and its’ CFO, Allen Weisselberg.

He also accused Judge Merchan’s daughter of working for Vice President Kamala Harris and the Biden-Harris 2024 reelection campaign even though no such campaign has been announced by the president. He also offered no evidence to support his claims about the judge and his family.

Mr Trump then called for the case to be moved to Staten Island, New York’s only reliable Republican stronghold.

“THIS CASE SHOULD BE MOVED TO NEARBY STATEN ISLAND - WOULD BE A VERY FAIR AND SECURE LOCATION FOR THE TRIAL,” Mr Trump posted on Truth Social just before the hearing.

Trump upends his own defence

Mr Trump threw further uncertainty into the proceedings when he hired a new lead attorney from one of New York’s oldest white-shoe law firms hours before the arraignment.

According to a report in Politico, Mr Trump hired Todd Blanche, a former partner at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft, to serve as the lead counsel to handle his legal defence for the Manhattan district attorney’s indictment.

Mr Blanche told Politico he had resigned from the firm in order to represent Mr Trump.