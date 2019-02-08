Trump undergoes annual physical exam with new doctor

President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address at the US Capitol.

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is due for a checkup Friday.

The president, a fast-food and red-meat connoisseur who eschews alcohol and tobacco, will travel to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland for his annual physical exam, a routine assessment that found him to be in "excellent health" last year.

Trump’s health has always been a subject of interest, despite a doctor’s assessment last year that he has “incredibly good genes.” The 72-year-old president doesn’t exercise regularly, beyond golf, and acknowledged last year he takes a statin drug designed to lower his cholesterol.

The president had a body mass index last year of 29.9, which places him in the overweight category on the verge of obesity, which is defined as a BMI of 30 or greater.

Dr. Ronny Jackson, who performed the assessment last year, reported that – like many Americans – the 239-pound president could use more exercise and a better diet that is lower in fat and carbohydrates. After anonymous sources questioned the president’s mental capacity in the bombshell book Fire and Fury, Jackson last year performed an assessment to screen for cognitive impairment. Trump got a perfect score, Jackson said.

"The president is mentally very sharp," the doctor said at the time.

Jackson withdrew himself from consideration to lead the Department of Veteran’s Affairs last year amid Democratic opposition and a barrage of allegations of prior misconduct. This year, Trump’s exam will be performed by Sean Conley, a Navy veteran who is now the president’s physician.

