Trump Unleashes On E. Jean Carroll Ahead Of Trial To Determine Monetary Damages

Less than 24 hours after Donald Trump secured a win in the Iowa caucuses, solidifying his standing as the front-runner in the Republican presidential primary race, the former president turned his attention to his civil trial in New York Tuesday and spent all morning attacking the plaintiff, E. Jean Carroll.

Trump shared 32 posts mentioning Carroll in the span of 40 minutes on his Truth Social platform, seeking to discredit her ahead of his appearance in court, which marks the first time the two will be in the same room in years, according to CNN.

One of his social media posts suggested that President Joe Biden was also somehow involved in Carroll’s case against him.

“After a historic win in Iowa, I am going to the Biden encouraged Witch Hunt in Lower Manhattan to fight against a FAKE Case from a woman I have never met, seen, or touched (Celebrity Lines don’t count!),” Trump wrote.

Trump — who has already been ordered to pay Carroll $5 million in damages after he was found liable for defaming and sexually abusing Carroll in 1996, a decision he has appealed — arrived in federal court Tuesday for the first day in the trial set to determine how much he will have to pay the writer for defamatory statements he made against her in 2019.

The trial has started with jury selection and will continue with opening arguments.

The former president has denied wrongdoing and claimed the case amounts to a “giant Election Interference Scam, pushed and financed by political operatives.”

Trump is set to travel to New Hampshire later, the next state in the primary nominating contest, where he leads the pact with 43.6% of the vote, according to an average of polls compiled by FiveThirtyEight.

