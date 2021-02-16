Trump unleashes stunning attack on Mitch McConnell: ‘A dour, sullen, unsmiling political hack’
Donald Trump has unleashed a stunning attack on Mitch McConnell in which he branded him “a dour, sullen, unsmiling political hack.”
The ex-president’s blistering denouncement of the leading Republican in the Senate comes after Mr McConnell blasted Mr Trump for being “morally and practically responsible” for the Capitol riots.
The former Senate Majority leader slammed Mr Trump for his potential criminal conduct just moments after he was acquitted 57-43 in his historic second impeachment trial on Saturday.
Now Mr Trump has had his revenge in a cutting statement released on Tuesday, urging lawmakers to dump the Kentucky politician.
“Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again,” said Mr Trump.
The former president said that the GOP would “never again be respected or strong” with Mr McConnell “at its helm.”
“McConnell’s dedication to business as usual, status quo policies, together with his lack of political insight, wisdom, skill, and personality, has rapidly driven him from Majority Leader to Minority Leader, and it will only get worse,” he added.
Mr Trump also attacked Mr McConnell over China, as he is married to the ex-president’s former Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, who was born in Taiwan.
“McConnell has no credibility on China because of his family’s substantial Chinese business holdings. He does nothing on this tremendous economic and military threat,” he said.
Mr Trump said that he is willing to back primary rivals against sitting Republicans, “who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First.”
And he added: “We want brilliant, strong, thoughtful and compassionate leadership.”
