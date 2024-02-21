Trump unlikely to pay $354 million judgment upfront: Experts
Former President Donald Trump is appealing the judgment and is expected to use other delay tactics for as long as possible.
Former President Donald Trump is appealing the judgment and is expected to use other delay tactics for as long as possible.
In order to make sense of Trump's often-overlapping election and court dates, we’ve put together a comprehensive timeline that is constantly being updated.
The South Carolina governor has lost numerous primaries and caucuses to Donald Trump but insists she’ll keep fighting anyway.
More than 1 million fewer people tuned in on Monday than did for the Monday broadcast four years ago.
“The FDA has not authorized, cleared, or approved any smartwatch or smart ring that is intended to measure or estimate blood glucose values on its own,” the agency wrote in a safety communication, and asked consumers, patients, and caregivers to stay away from such devices.
A spacecraft containing pharmaceutical drugs that were grown on orbit has finally returned to Earth today after more than eight months in space. Varda Space Industries’ in-space manufacturing capsule, called Winnebago-1, landed in the Utah desert at around 4:40 p.m. EST. Inside the capsule are crystals of the drug ritonavir, which is used to treat HIV/AIDS.
Jayo Archer, a Nitro Circus member, was the first rider to perform a triple backflip on a dirtbike in competition.
The Dodge Magnum was built for only a few short years and we think it's destined to become a future classic. Here's a guide to shopping for one.
Some high-profile skaters could be on the move in your fantasy hockey league. Check out these recommendations for whom to buy or sell.
Microsoft has now confirmed all four games that it's bringing to Nintendo Switch and/or PlayStation. Hi-Fi Rush is coming to PS5 on March 19 and Sea of Thieves will land on Sony's console on April 30.
More than 26,000 shoppers give this genius tool a perfect five-star rating: 'No tingling, discomfort or negative side effects. Just gorgeous white teeth.'
The actor says he meditates in freezing water every morning. Here's what experts say about the wellness practice.
Hosmer has launched MoonBall Media, and its first offering is the podcast "Diggin' Deep."
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
New car prices are slowly falling, but some models still carry inflated pricing.
An appeals court has blocked a $1 billion copyright verdict against US internet service provider Cox Communications and ordered a retrial.
Student loan forgiveness programs exist for some borrowers, but the eligibility requirements are strict.
Threads may be about to get another big boost from parent company Meta...at least in terms of sources of new content. The company has been spotted testing a cross-posting feature that would allow Facebook users to post to both platforms at the same time, using the same feature that was originally available for cross-posting from Facebook to Instagram. The feature will allow users to share both text and link posts from Facebook to Threads, a rep for Meta said.
Delta Airlines has added a Porsche 911 GT3 RS to its fleet of VIP transfer shuttles at LAX until February 26.
In a press release written with help from ChatGPT, Match Group announced an enterprise agreement with the AI chatbot's maker, OpenAI. The new agreement includes over 1,000 enterprise licenses for the dating app giant and home to Tinder, Match, OkCupid, Hinge and others. The AI tech will be used to help Match Group employees with work-related tasks, the company says, and come as part of Match's $20 million-plus bet on AI in 2024.
Pentiment, a former Xbox console exclusive, is coming to Nintendo Switch on February 22 (that's tomorrow, fact fans). Fellow Xbox title Grounded is also