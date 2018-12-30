Trump unmoved on border wall demand as shutdown enters ninth day

Democrats refuse to provide funds for president’s pet project

Donald Trump remains at the White House in Washington. Photograph: Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images More

With time dwindling before a new Congress is sworn in, Donald Trump has not budged in his demand for billions in funding for a border wall, narrowing prospects for a government shutdown to end immediately when the legislature reconvenes.

Democrats will take control of the House of Representatives when they is sworn in on 3 January. Through the weekend, Trump stuck to his strategy of trying to foist blame for the shutdown, now in its ninth day, on the opposition party, noting on Twitter on Saturday that his border wall plan has failed to gain the support it needs: of at least 10 Democrats in the Senate.

“Now we have to do it the hard way, with a Shutdown,” Trump wrote.

Most voters, however, appear to be aligned with Democrats, who when not pointing to Trump’s campaign promise that Mexico would pay for the wall, contend that there is little need for it.

At least 56% of Americans oppose Trump’s border wall idea, according to a Harvard CAPS/Harris poll released on Friday. Democrats won overwhelming victories in the November midterm elections by opposing Trump’s immigration proposals.

Members of Trump’s inner circle have admitted as much, with outgoing chief of staff John Kelly saying in an interview published on Sunday the proposal for increased border security was “not a wall”.

To end the government shutdown, Trump could agree to sign some version of a spending bill passed before the Christmas holiday by the Republicans in the Senate. It did not supply the $5bn in funding for a wall that he has since demanded.

While the shutdown goes on, hundreds of thousands of federal workers remain without pay, either on duty or forcibly off it and facing increasing hardship. Key functions at agencies tasked with stewardship of the environment, agriculture and other sectors are also beginning to be affected.

This week, Trump claimed without evidence that most workers affected by the shutdown “are Democrats”.