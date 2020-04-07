Trump to unveil social media hashtag to highlight Americans helping one another amid coronavirus

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is taking to social media Tuesday to unveil a new hashtag the White House hopes will highlight Americans helping one another during the coronavirus pandemic, a White House official told USA TODAY.

Trump will use the #AmericaWorksTogether hashtag to promote companies that are hiring employees in the middle of the economic turmoil caused by the virus and those who are donating food and other supplies to front line health care workers, according to a White House official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Trump will also encourage people to use the hashtag when posting examples of Americans helping others during the crisis.

The effort is the latest by the White House to promote how Americans are responding to the worst public health crisis in decades and it comes as the administration has faced criticism from Democrats and some state officials for its effort to distribute health equipment and coronavirus tests as the pandemic has quickly spread.

The president has often dismissed questions about the response to instead focus on the spirit of Americans enduring the crisis.

"Our warriors in this life-and-death battle are the incredible doctors and nurses and healthcare workers on the frontline of the fight," the president said during a White House briefing on Monday. "We pledge to them our eternal gratitude and everlasting support."

The president, no stranger to social media, will use the new hashtag across several platforms, including Twitter and Instagram. The announcement come shortly after the president took part in an event with small businesses at the White House.

Congressional Republicans and the White House signaled Tuesday they are eager to quickly expand a program included in the recent $2 trillion stimulus that provides loans to small businesses. Demand for that program has been intense since it recently started accepting applications.

Trump said Tuesday that the program process over $70 billion in guaranteed loans so far. He said more than 250,000 businesses have applied for the loans.

"We’ll be running out of money pretty quickly which is a good thing in this case," Trump said.

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House.

