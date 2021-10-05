Trump Unveils New Super PAC And Twitter Users Can't Stop Howling At The Name

Donald Trump announced a new super PAC on Monday ― and his critics couldn’t get over the name: “Make America Great Again, Again.”

The awkward moniker has been used before by Trump’s allies, including former Vice President Mike Pence, who tested it out at the Republican National Convention in 2020 to similar confusion on social media at the time.

In this case, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said the rebrand was a way to get around longtime Trump aide Corey Lewandowski, who was exiled from the former president’s orbit after being accused of sexual misconduct last week.

However, he remains in charge of the current PAC, “Make America Great Again Action.”

“Trump folks had no way to legally replace Lewandowski, one of two board members of the first super PAC, unless he stepped down, so they’re now forming a new group,” she wrote on Twitter .

But the former president’s critics couldn’t get over the lack of originality in the name:

I swear this was a SNL bit or something before it was real. https://t.co/QHsc1Lv09v — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) October 4, 2021

I guess “MAGA 2: Electric Boogaloo” would have been a little too on the nose.



4 years from now:



ISKYWTMAGA: “I Still Know You Want to Make America Great Again” https://t.co/il2Am8V6Oa — Mari Brighe’e Skeleton 💀 (@MariBrighe) October 4, 2021

So now it's MAGAA; Make America Great Again Again; what kind of preschool crap is this?! 😆 — 💞🕊Heyoka 🕊💞 (@HeyokaEmpath01) October 5, 2021

Beyond. Parody.



New Trump PAC Is 'Make America Great Again, Again!' https://t.co/Ij5GesEfFI — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 4, 2021

A new Trump political group is called... Make America Great Again, Again.



These are not sophisticated people. pic.twitter.com/HdxALexBBm — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) October 4, 2021

TFG has no creativity.



“Make America Great Again Again” is like a really bad sequel to a horrible movie. — Chris Hahn (@ChristopherHahn) October 4, 2021

Oh look it’s Make America Great Again Again…brought to you by his birther Darryl and his other birther Darryl pic.twitter.com/PuwZGELSMN — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 4, 2021

Donald Trump’s new slogan is MAGAA (Make America Great Again, Again).



What a clown! pic.twitter.com/8u7QkvIzMZ — 🌊🇺🇸Serena Democrat/Patriot 🌊🇺🇸 (@serena_patriot) October 4, 2021

We are living a f*cking Veep reject episode 🤣😳 https://t.co/O6LuOnRWXE — PSR (@PSRSurf) October 4, 2021

LMFAO, they're not going to stop with the bullshit until they hit "Make America Great Again, Again, Again, Again, Again, Again, Again, Again..." — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) October 4, 2021

wait, we already did this joke pic.twitter.com/hLBLvz3bW2 — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) October 4, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.