Trump urges General Motors to reopen Ohio plant in tweet

A sign welcomes visitors to the General Motors Lordstown Complex, assembly plant in Warren, Ohio, U.S., November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Alan Freed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump urged General Motors Co <GM.N> to reopen Ohio plant in a tweet on Saturday, ten days after the plant made its last Chevrolet Cruze.

The last Cruze rolled off the assembly line a week ago Wednesday at GM's plant in Lordstown, Ohio, the first of five plants in North America to end production this year and ending U.S. production of the Cruze.

In a tweet, Trump said "Because the economy is so good, General Motors must get their Lordstown, Ohio, plant open, maybe in a different form or with a new owner, FAST!"

Trump added "Toyota is investing 13.5 $Billion in U.S., others likewise. G.M. MUST ACT QUICKLY. Time is of the essence!"

Over five years Toyota plans to invest nearly $13 billion.

GM did not immediately respond to requests for comment late Saturday.





