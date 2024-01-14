Trump urges Iowans to caucus: 'Even if you vote and then pass away, it's worth it'

INDIANOLA, Iowa — Former President Donald Trump made a final plea for supporters Sunday afternoon to show up in the frigid cold to caucus for him, revisiting familiar lines of attack against his political opponents while tempering expectations of his predicted margin of victory.

"You can't sit home," Trump said. "If you're sick as a dog … even if you vote and then pass away, it's worth it."

Trump, who was scheduled to hold four in-person rallies throughout the state this weekend before scrapping three because of an extended blizzard, spoke to a packed Simpson College auditorium after supporters stood in line for hours in wind chills that reached the mid-negative 40s.

"If this is any indication, the storm has had zero effect," Trump said. "You're very hearty people, I've heard that."

Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd during a campaign event ahead of the Iowa Caucus on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, at Simpson College in Indianola.

The former president assembled a cadre of celebrity endorsers and members of Congress backing him for the final push in Iowa, including WWE star Kane, British politician Nigel Farage and longtime Iowa wrestling coach Dan Gable.

Trump also introduced North Dakota governor and former presidential candidate Doug Burgum, who endorsed the former president. Burgum said the front-runner will "deliver energy dominance" to the nation.

Having previously voiced concerns about his large polling lead making supporters complacent, Trump asked supporters in no uncertain terms to show up to their caucus sites tomorrow night — no matter what.

More: Iowa Poll shows Nikki Haley leads Ron DeSantis in Iowa Caucuses. Donald Trump far ahead

As Trump met with volunteers at Hotel Fort Des Moines on Sunday morning, donning one of the campaign's custom white-and-gold "caucus captain" hats, he remarked that he didn't believe he would eclipse 50% of the vote on Caucus Day.

"There seems to be something about 50, I don't know if we break 50," Trump said.

Live updates: Follow Register and USA TODAY reporters in Iowa on the eve of the caucuses

He pointed to the record Republican margin of victory in the caucuses (a 12-point win by Bob Dole in 1996), a number advisers cited in recent days as a benchmark for what they would consider a successful night.

The 50% mark, Trump argued, was set by press and analysts to set him up for disappointment.

"I think they're doing it so that they can set a high expectation," Trump said. "So if we end with 49%, which would be about 25 points bigger than anyone else has ever gotten, they can say 'it was a failure.'"

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum endorses Former President Donald Trump during a campaign event ahead of the Iowa Caucus on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, at Simpson College in Indianola.

Trump has set sky-high expectations throughout the campaign in Iowa, matching his unprecedented lead in polling as the faraway front-runner.

A new Iowa Poll released Saturday evening showed Trump as the continued faraway frontrunner, leading the field by 28 percentage points with 48% of support. It's a slight dip from his 51% mark in December's poll.

"We seem to have a lot of good enthusiasm," Trump said. "I don't know, maybe the weather is not going to be that big a deal."

Galen Bacharier covers politics for the Register. Reach him at gbacharier@registermedia.com or (573) 219-7440, and follow him on Twitter @galenbacharier.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa Caucuses: Donald Trump asks supporters to turn out in frigid cold