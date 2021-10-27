  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Trump urges judge to block IRS from giving his tax returns to Congress

Pete Williams
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump urged a federal judge late Tuesday to block the Treasury Department and the IRS from giving his tax returns to the House Ways and Means Committee.

Trump's taxes have long been the Democrats' "white whale," the lawyers said.

The reason given by committee chairman Rep. Richard Neal for seeking the returns, to examine how the IRS audits presidents, is simply a pretext for wanting to search for something embarrassing, they told a federal judge.

The committee sued the Treasury Department when it refused to hand over the returns during the Trump administration. But the Biden administration changed positions and agreed to provide the returns, so the committee sought to dismiss the lawsuit. Trump and his companies then intervened, seeking to block release.

"No one believes that Chairman Neal requested President Trump's tax returns so he can study legislation about IRS audits. No one. Chairman Neal admits that this justification was a mere litigation strategy. His fellow Committee-Members don't buy it either," the former president's lawyers said.

"Anyone who's paid even minimal attention to American politics understands what's happening here: President Trump did not voluntarily disclose his tax returns during the campaign, his political opponents assume the information would damage him, and so his opponents want to force the disclosure."

The IRS has a long-standing policy requiring audits of a president's tax returns, to relieve its employees of having to decide when such an examination was appropriate. In asking for Trump's returns, the Ways and Means Committee said it was "concerned about whether the IRS had the resources and safeguards to audit the returns of Mr. Trump and similar future presidents effectively."

The committee said it also wanted to see if the audits were performed independently, without any improper attempts to influence them. It invoked a federal law that requires Treasury and the IRS to turn over an individual's tax returns when demanded by any of the three congressional tax code-writing committees.

Trump's lawyers argued Tuesday that the federal law is unconstitutional, because the Constitution doesn't give Congress that kind of open-ended authority to seek information. They also said he is entitled to the same legal protections he had while in office.

"The committee's request is effectively a request to a sitting president: it was issued while President Trump was in office, was continuously pursued, and has always been tied to his status as president."

Lawyers for the House have said the committee's need for the returns is genuine but that as a purely legal matter, the federal courts have no power to examine the motives of Congress to determine whether its acts are valid under the Constitution.

As for Trump's claims of privilege, the committee said those apply only to a sitting president's records in response to a subpoena. This request, by contrast, is authorized by a specific federal law, and the standards adopted by that ruling do not apply to a former president's records.

The Ways and Means Committee first asked for the returns in 2019. The Trump administration Treasury Department refused, and the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel backed up the decision, concluding that the request was invalid.

But under the Biden administration, Treasury and the IRS said the returns should be turned over, and a new Justice Department legal analysis said the earlier conclusion failed to give a coordinate branch of government the "respect and deference" it was due.

U.S. District Court Judge Trevor McFadden has scheduled a hearing on the dispute for November 16.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Florida judge sends Trump suit against Twitter to California

    Former President Donald Trump's lawsuit to get his Twitter account restored must be heard in a California court, not a Florida one, under a user agreement covering everyone on the social media platform, a federal judge ruled. U.S. District Judge Robert Scola in Miami rejected Trump's contention that because his Twitter account was suspended during his last days as president the California court requirement did not apply to him. The requirement, known as a forum selection clause, was in force when Trump originally joined Twitter as a private citizen in 2009, Scola wrote in his order issued Wednesday.

  • 'Cowboys for Trump' founder turns on Trump during QAnon conference

    The founder of "Cowboys for Trump" may be moseying along on his lonesome.

  • How many Americans are still in Afghanistan? State Department number is 'way off,' GOP lawmaker says

    Some lawmakers say the Biden administration is undercounting the number of U.S. citizens seeking to flee Afghanistan.

  • The Washington Post Calls Out McAuliffe for COVID Lies

    The Democratic nominee to be the next governor of Virginia, Terry McAuliffe, has accumulated a peculiar collection. For the last several months, McAuliffe has been a fixture of the Washington Post‘s fact check section, stacking pinocchios — the more pinocchios, the more deceptive the claim — like he has runs for governor. Glenn Kessler, awarding McAuliffe the maximum of four pinocchios, writes that “in speaking about the threat of the coronavirus to the state, McAuliffe frequently touts numbers — often wrong numbers about the impact on children.”

  • ‘Cowboys for Trump’ Founder Now Just a Cowboy After Bashing Former President

    Couy Griffin, who was charged for breaching the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, is disappointed the former president didn't follow through on his promise to jail Hillary Clinton

  • GOP Virginia governor candidate airs new ad starring a parent who wanted to remove Toni Morrison's 'Beloved' from schools because it gave her nearly college-age son nightmares

    Laura Murphy, featured in an ad for the candidate Glenn Youngkin, fought to require schools to notify parents about books containing sexual content.

  • 96-year-old German woman tried for atrocities at WWII Nazi camp

    In Germany, a 96-year-old woman is facing charges of accessory to the systematic murder of more than 11,000 people at a Nazi concentration camp where she served as secretary. Charlie D'Agata is at the courthouse and highlights how this case reflects a race against time in the hunt for justice, as both eyewitnesses to the Holocaust and those responsible for it succumb to old age.

  • Hostage families to Biden: 'Bring our fellow Americans home'

    Relatives of more than two dozen American hostages and wrongful detainees held overseas told President Joe Biden in a letter on Monday that they questioned his administration's commitment to bringing their loved ones home. In the letter, obtained by The Associated Press, the family members complained that the administration seemed to be getting “bogged down in burdensome processes or policy debates that keep our loved ones from coming home and keep us uninformed of what you can and cannot do to help us.” The letter reflects growing concerns within the hostage community that the Biden administration's foreign policy agenda does not prioritize the release of hostages, and that legal and political actions have complicated rather than advanced efforts to get captives released.

  • Merkel officially moves into caretaker role

    Merkel, 67, who did not stand for re-election in the national ballot on Sept. 26 after four terms in office, will act as caretaker chancellor until a new government is in place.The SPD, who finished first in the election, are in talks to form a coalition government with the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats by December 6 that would oust Merkel's conservatives after 16 years in power.With the SPD's Olaf Scholz seen replacing Merkel as chancellor, the party nominated health policy expert Baerbel Blas to replace Wolfang Schaeuble as Bundestag president in an effort to ensure the country's three top political offices are not held by men.She is only the third woman to serve in that role.

  • Pakistan's PM approves appointment of new spy chief

    Pakistan's prime minister on Tuesday approved the appointment of the country's new spy chief, a government statement said, ending speculation about his differences with the military. The appointment of Lt. Gen. Nadeem Anjum as the head of the Inter-Services Intelligence agency is likely to defuse weekslong tension between Imran Khan and army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa. On Oct. 6, Bajwa named Anjum to replace ISI chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed.

  • Criminal Charges Possible in Shooting on Rust Film Set, Says District Attorney

    "We haven't ruled out anything. Everything at this point, including criminal charges, is on the table." Criminal Charges Possible in Shooting on Rust Film Set, Says District Attorney Alex Young

  • Biden to announce up to $102 million in funding for U.S.-ASEAN partnership

    U.S. President Joe Biden will announce plans to provide up to $102 million to expand the U.S. strategic partnership with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at a virtual summit with the 10-nation bloc on Tuesday, the White House said. The U.S. funding will go towards health, climate, economic and education programs, a White House factsheet said. Of the total, $40 million will go to an initiative to help address the current COVID-19 pandemic and strengthen ASEAN's ability to prevent, detect and respond to future outbreaks of infectious diseases, it said.

  • Ron Johnson Calls On DHS to Reveal Number of Illegal Immigrants Released into U.S.

    Johnson writes that DHS previously informed him that at least 500,000 illegal immigrants had been released into the U.S. and that the agency had recorded another 344,000 "known-got aways."

  • Trump endorses Bolsonaro as Brazil's Senate recommends charges

    Former President Donald Trump announced his support for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro ahead of the 2022 election, throwing his streak of endorsements into the international spotlight.

  • Giants lose starting S Jabrill Peppers ahead of Week 8 matchup vs. Chiefs

    The #Giants will be without one of their best defensive players against the #Chiefs in Week 8. | from @TheJohnDillon

  • Kansas Sen. Suellentrop sentenced to two days in jail after wrong-way DUI on I-70

    Sen. Gene Suellentrop led police on a chase, then called an officer “donut boy” after his arrest. He pleaded no contest to DUI and reckless driving.

  • Here’s what it will take to resolve the supply-chain disruptions roiling the U.S. economy

    This earnings season has been all about supply-chain disruptions — what they mean for supply, obviously, but also demand. According to FactSet, 107 companies in the S&P 500 have mentioned the phrase “supply chain” in their earnings calls over the past month, which to put in perspective compares to the 129 companies using the all-important word “revenue.” Spencer Hill, an economist at Goldman Sachs, laid out the road map how in an interesting note.

  • Trevor Noah Slams Alec Baldwin Movie’s Crazy Recklessness

    Comedy CentralOn Monday night, The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah weighed in on the story rocking the entertainment world: the tragic shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the Western film Rust, after the actor Alec Baldwin discharged an unchecked gun at her.As The Daily Beast’s Cheyenne Roundtree reported, the Rust set was plagued by a number of gun misfires prior to Hutchins’ death, and a number of crew members had walked off the production in protest of the poor

  • First-time homebuyer? Don’t make this costly mistake

    Follow these homebuying do's and don'ts.

  • Senate Democrats unveil new income tax for billionaires

    Senate Democrats on Wednesday released a billionaires' tax proposal, designed to help support President Biden's social spending and climate change legislation.Why it matters: Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, said the Billionaires Income Tax would raise "hundreds of billions of dollars" and would affect approximately 700 taxpayers who have more than $1 billion in assets or incomes of over $100 million a year.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic in