Trump urges Republicans to reject border and Ukraine aid bill

'Only a fool, or a Radical Left Democrat, would vote for this horrendous Border Bill', Trump wrote on Monday - RONDA CHURCHILL/REUTERS

Donald Trump has told Republicans to reject a $118 billion bipartisan border deal which links tougher immigration laws and aid for Ukraine and Israel.

On Sunday, the US Senate unveiled the bill which, if passed, would mark the most significant changes in US immigration and border security in decades.

Urging Senators to vote in favour of the bill on Wednesday, Joe Biden told Republicans to stop “playing politics” and pass the legislation.

But Mr Trump lambasted the proposed legislation on Monday.

On Truth Social, he wrote: “Only a fool, or a Radical Left Democrat, would vote for this horrendous Border Bill”.

The former US president criticised the bill for only deporting migrants who cross illegally after crossings reach more than 5,000 a day for a five-day average, saying: “we already have the right to CLOSE THE BORDER NOW, which must be done.”

“This Bill is a great gift to the Democrats, and a Death Wish for The Republican Party”, Mr Trump said, adding:

“Don’t be STUPID!!!

“We need a separate Border and Immigration Bill. It should not be tied to foreign aid in any way, shape, or form! The Democrats broke Immigration and the Border.”

A protestor at the Take Back Our Border Convoy in Texas - SERGIO FLORES/AFP

‘Playing politics with the border’

On Sunday, Mr Biden heralded the agreement as one which includes the “toughest and fairest set of border reforms in decades,” and ones that he “strongly” supports.

“Now, House Republicans have to decide”, he said.

“Do they want to solve the problem? Or do they want to keep playing politics with the border?”

“I’ve made my decision. I’m ready to solve the problem. I’m ready to secure the border. And so are the American people,” Mr Biden said.

With record numbers of migrants crossing into the US, the border has become a sticking point in Mr Biden’s administration, and one he hopes to turn around before the 2024 election.

Immigration is the second largest concern for Americans, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, and is a top issue for Republicans specifically.

Border Patrol agents reported a record 302,034 encounters with migrants on the southern border in December, according to figures released by US Customs and Border Protection.

Immigration is the second largest concern for Americans, according to a poll - SERGIO FLORES/AFP

$20 billion border provision

The bill would give Homeland Security the power to essentially shut down the border when attempted migrant crossings reach 4,000 per day several days in a row.

If the crossings reach more than 5,000 per day, the department is required to use these emergency powers, although there are limits on how many days a year they can be in place.

The bill would still require the government to process at least 1,400 migrants per day and would maintain some protections for people who fear torture or persecution after being deported.

It would also make it harder for migrants to apply and qualify for asylum, as well as encourage quicker resolutions for asylum cases and speed up the removal of those who do not qualify for asylum.

The $20 billion border provision includes funding to hire thousands of Border Patrol and asylum officers and increase retention capacity, as well as $650 million for the border wall to buy more munitions from US suppliers.

The proposed legislation is backed by Chuck Schumer, the Democrat Senate Majority Leader, and Mitch McConnell, the top Senate Republican, who has said his party would not get a better deal under a Republican White House.

But some progressive Democrats have also criticised the legislation, arguing the law is an attempt to appease Republicans.

The bill would provide $60 billion to support Ukraine in its war with Russia - DIEGO HERRERA CARCEDO/ANADOLU

Aid for Ukraine and Israel

Pramila Jayapal said the bill includes “poison pill provisions” and said Mr Biden and Senate Democrats had “fallen into the same trap” of giving in to extremist MAGA views.

The bill would provide $60 billion to support Ukraine in its war with Russia, $14 billion in security assistance for Israel, $2.4 billion to US Central Command and the conflict in the Red Sea, and $4.8 billion to support US partners in the Indo-Pacific facing aggression from China. This is according to figures from Senator Patty Murray, who chairs the Senate’s Appropriation Committee.

Of the Ukraine aid, almost $20 billion would go towards replenishing US stockpiles of equipment transferred to the country and another $13.8 billion to allow Kyiv to buy more munitions from US suppliers.

The funding for Israel includes $5.2 billion for missile defense systems.

An additional $10 billion would provide humanitarian assistance for civilians in conflict zones including in Ukraine, Gaza and the West Bank.

The bill also strips US funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA). Israel has accused 12 of its Palestinian employees of being involved in Hamas’ October 7 attack.

The key overseas security provisions of the bill largely match what Mr Biden requested from Congress in October, when he asked for additional funds for aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

That request has been stalled by House Republicans’ insistence that it be tied to a shift in immigration policy.