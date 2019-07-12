Trump’s US military chief nominee General Mark Milley vows not to be ‘intimidated into making stupid decisions’

Donald Trump‘s nominee to become the next top US military officer has promised that, if confirmed, he would not be cowed by the White House as he provides advice on national security matters.

General Mark Milley, who serves as US Army chief of staff, appeared before the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) on Thursday at a moment when Mr Trump’s moves to pull the Pentagon into his border wall plans, Independence Day festivities and other initiatives have generated concerns about the erosion of the military’s nonpartisan traditions.

If confirmed, General Milley would replace Marine General Joseph Dunford Jr as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff this autumn.

Senator Angus King asked General Milley if he would challenge the president, who since his 2016 election has questioned decades-old defence alliances and taken positions that have caused discomfort within the military highest ranks.

In response to the general’s vow to remain independent, Mr King said: “I believe that. But I think it’s very important to emphasise that the Oval Office is an intimidating place, and the president of the United States is the most powerful leader in the free world.”

He added: “To be willing to say ‘Mr President, you’re wrong about this’ ... if it’s something that she or he doesn’t want to hear is just, there is no more important responsibility in your career.”

General Milley replied that Marine General Dunford and “most of us” have seen a lot of combat.

“Arlington is full of our comrades, and we understand absolutely full well the hazards of our chosen profession,” General Milley said, referring to the national cemetery a few miles away in Virginia where many US service members are buried.

“We know what this is about, and we will not be intimidated into making stupid decisions,” he said. “We will give our best military advice and not keep the consequences to ourselves.”

General Milley, a gruff infantry officer educated at Princeton, became the Army’s top officer in August 2015 after serving in Iraq, Afghanistan and other countries.

His nomination by Mr Trump last December, which came surprisingly early, defied the recommendation of then-Defence Secretary James Mattis, who had recommended the Air Force’s top officer, General David Goldfein.

It’s not clear how Mr Trump, who appears to have gained confidence in his instincts on foreign policy as his presidency has gone on, would take to being challenged by General Milley.

Mr Mattis, who during his initial period as Pentagon chief steered defence policy back towards traditional positions, resigned in December over Mr Trump’s treatment of key allies.

General Milley would take on new responsibilities for an institution experiencing intense leadership upheaval.

This week, officials unveiled a plan for installing the Defence Department’s third acting secretary this year, as federal personnel rules require acting defence secretary Mark Esper – who has been serving as General Milley’s civilian counterpart leading the Army since 2017 – to step aside while SASC considers whether to confirm him for the top Pentagon job.

Senate officials on Thursday said Mr Esper’s confirmation hearing would take place on 16 July.

Also this week, the man poised to become the Navy’s top officer, Admiral William Moran, announced he would instead retire over his connection to a Navy officer accused of treating female personnel inappropriately.

The president intends to announce Vice Admiral Mike Gilday, the director of the Joint Staff at the Pentagon, as his next pick to lead the Navy, a senior US official said on Thursday. The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The nominee to become Joint Chiefs vice chairman, Air Force General John Hyten, faced questions about whether he will be confirmed following a revelation on Wednesday that he has been investigated for an alleged sexual assault.

Military officials investigated and found no evidence of wrongdoing, but some lawmakers said on Thursday that they would like to hear more from the alleged victim, an army colonel who told The Washington Post that she is willing to testify.

Finally, General David Berger took over as the new commandant of the Marine Corps on Thursday.

Speaking during a brisk hearing in which no senator raised questions about his credentials, General Milley echoed other Pentagon leaders in affirming that China posed a threat to US military superiority.