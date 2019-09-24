Trump uses antisemitic trope during UN speech

Donald Trump used an anti-semitic phrase during his speech to the UN General Assembly, referring to “globalists” trying to take over the world.

"The future does not belong to globalists. The future belongs to patriots,” he said, while discussing global trade.

Referring to the term “globalist,” Israeli newspaper Haaretz has written that: “White supremacists have used the term as a barely concealed dog-whistle for several years, but the problem comes when it’s used in the ‘globalist vs. nationalist’ economic debate.”

More follows…