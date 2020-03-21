Trump uses China as a foil when talking coronavirus, distancing himself from criticism

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has doubled down on referring to the coronavirus pandemic as the "Chinese virus" as he tries to distance himself from criticism over how his administration is handling the response to the global pandemic that has shuttered public life across the U.S., roiled stock markets and left more than 200 people dead in the U.S.

The president again defended his use of the term Wednesday despite mounting criticism among Asian-American advocates, health experts and Democratic lawmakers who warn referring to the virus by a location-specific name stigmatizes certain ethnic groups.

"It's not racist at all, no," Trump told reporters at a coronavirus task force news conference Wednesday when asked about his preferred label. "It comes from China. I want to be accurate." He said he was not concerned about Chinese Americans' concerns about racism, either.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has also used the phrase, describing it at multiple press conferences as a "Chinese" virus and a "Wuhan" virus after the city in China where researchers say coronavirus originated.

But race and global health experts argue describing COVID-19 as a "Chinese" virus exacerbates xenophobia amid the rapidly unfolding outbreak while Chinese officials remain rankled by Trump's repeated use of the phrase. Washington and Beijing have blamed one another for mishandling the spread of coronavirus as each country grapples with the pandemic's widening fallout that has battered the world's two largest economies.

Trump and several of his congressional allies continue to use that language to paint the coronavirus crisis as a foreign threat, according to Gordon H. Chang, a professor of history at Stanford University.

"It's an effective political way to rally people, deflect the attention away from his administration's response to this crisis, find a scapegoat and continue this hostility of blaming climate change, trade wars and now disease on China," he said. "These are not words that are just plucked out of the blue but they're part of a pattern that's been going on for a long time to vilify China."

The president has used the words "Chinese virus" in spoken remarks four times since Sunday, often mentioning the term in his opening comments at daily White House press conferences. He also has tweeted about the term six times this week.

“The world is paying a very big price for what they did,” Trump told reporters Thursday as he again accused Chinese officials of withholding information about the virus.

The president likes the term so much he marked up the prepared text he read from at the start of Thursday's coronavirus briefing - striking out the word "corona" and writing in "Chinese," according to a photo by Washington Post photographer Jabin Botsford.

Close up of President @realDonaldTrump notes is seen where he crossed out "Corona" and replaced it with "Chinese" Virus as he speaks with his coronavirus task force today at the White House. #trump #trumpnotes pic.twitter.com/kVw9yrPPeJ — Jabin Botsford (@jabinbotsford) March 19, 2020

"It calls up this cultural idea about race as biological," said MarYam Hamedani, managing director at SPARQ (Social Psychological Answers to Real-World Questions), a Stanford University center focused on social problems. "This kind of language really incites the idea of racial difference and that there's something fundamentally different and essential between us, and that Asians, by their race, are more likely to have or carry or be associated with the virus."

She said her center has been tracking an uptick in bias discrimination, micro-aggressions and even direct assaults against Asian Americans as the virus spreads across the U.S. Last week a national coalition of Asian organizations penned a letter to Congress about an alarming uptick in incidents targeting Asian Americans in the wake of coronavirus.

When pressed about it earlier this week, Trump told reporters Tuesday he decided to describe it as a "Chinese virus" to dispute a disinformation campaign circulated by some Beijing officials that the American military brought the virus to Wuhan.