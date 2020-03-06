Trump uses town hall in Joe Biden's hometown to predict he will be the Democratic nominee

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump used a town hall in the boyhood home of Democratic rival Joe Biden on Thursday to predict the former vice president would ultimately emerge as his Democratic opponent in the November election.

"I was all set for Bernie," Trump said of Sen. Bernie Sanders during a town hall hosted by Fox News in Scranton, Pa., the city where Biden spent his early years before he and his family moved to Delaware. "I think it's going to be very hard for him to come back."

Trump joked that he had his talking points all lined up for Sanders – a "communist," Trump claimed, inaccurately – but was surprised to see Biden roar back into front runner status on Super Tuesday. Trump said Biden's frequent gaffes and the controversy over his son's appointment to the boards of foreign entities would make him an easy target.

"It looks like he's going to be a candidate," Trump said. "How did that happen?"

The town hall was the president's first of the campaign season, and it offered clues into how he he might respond in a debate setting, should he choose to debate the eventual Democratic nominee. Based on applause, the crowd was heavily supportive, allowing Trump to take off on riffs that sounded similar to those at his campaign rallies.

During a commercial break, the audience chanted "four more years." They then gave him a standing ovation when he returned to the stage minutes later.

At the same time, Trump faced more pointed questions that he often does in interviews with Fox News personalities. The event lasted for an hour, giving Trump a chance to discuss health care, immigration, his appointment of judges and the military.

A Trump-Biden match-up would revive memories of the impeachment saga.

The Democratic-run House accused Trump of abuse of power when he asked the president of Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son Hunter, who had business interests in the country. The Republican-led Senate acquitted Trump.

The president described the impeachment on Thursday as "fake."

In the first moments of the town hall, Trump found himself defending the administration's response to the coronavirus including an audience question about instances in which he has disputed public health officials in his own administration. Trump claimed he has received "high marks" for his response to the virus.

"Everybody has to be calm. It's all going to work out," the president said. "We hope it doesn't last too long."

One of the audience members asked Trump about "insult politics" – including his own frequent taunts of Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., as "low IQ."

In response, Trump said he has been aggressive with his comments only because he won't turn the other cheek. "We have to fight back," Trump said. "If we don’t fight back, you won’t be a fan of mine very long."

He was repeatedly asked how he could bring the country together. Democrats have described Trump as the nation’s most divisive political figure.

"Ultimately what’s uniting the country is success," Trump responded.

Pennsylvania is a key state for Trump's re-election campaign.

Four years ago, Trump became the first Republican presidential candidate since 1988 to win the Keystone State, a key piece in the coalition of states that gave him an Electoral College victory.

Fox News has conducted similar town halls with some of Democratic presidential candidates – and Trump has criticized those events, saying the network has been too accommodating to his opposing party.

Trump was asked in a lightning round of questioning to name his best friend in Washington. At first, he skirted the question, saying he had many friends.

He then named Vice President Mike Pence.

"I get along great with our vice president," said Trump, who denied reports that have lingered for months that he has considered dropping Pence from his ticket this year. "He's a great guy. He’s a loyal guy."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump Fox town hall: Joe Biden will be the Democratic nominee