Trump vents on Truth Social after coming up short in his civil fraud trial

Donald Trump’s New York civil fraud trial came to an end on Friday, with Justice Arthur Engoron heaping more penalties on the former president's sky-high pile in the sum of $355 million.

Taking to Truth Social to rail against this decision — which includes a three-year ban from serving as an executive at any New York company, including his own — Trump calls it a "sham."

"There were No Victims, No Damages, No Complaints. Only satisfied Banks and Insurance Companies (which made a ton of money), GREAT Financial Statements, that didn’t even include the most valuable Asset - The TRUMP Brand, IRONCLAD Disclaimers (Buyer Beware, and Do your Own Due Diligence), and amazing Properties all over the World," he writes, carrying over to a fresh post to add, "The Justice System in New York State, and America as a whole, is under assault by partisan, deluded, biased Judges and Prosecutors."

In a statement of her own made on X (formerly Twitter), Trump lawyer Alina Habba weighs-in with, "This verdict is a manifest injustice - plain and simple. It is the culmination of a multi-year, politically fueled witch hunt that was designed to "take down Donald Trump,” before Letitia James ever stepped foot into the Attorney General’s office." Pointing to the entire state of New York, she later adds, "This is not just about Donald Trump - if this decision stands, it will serve as a signal to every single American that New York is no longer open for business."