Trump’s New Venture
The former President has announced the launch of a new social media company, ‘TRUTH Social.’ It comes as the House is expected to vote today on holding former Trump adviser Steve Bannon in contempt of
The former President has announced the launch of a new social media company, ‘TRUTH Social.’ It comes as the House is expected to vote today on holding former Trump adviser Steve Bannon in contempt of
The White House press secretary asked the Fox News reporter a question he couldn't answer.
The Ohio Republican said he did not speak to Trump during the attack. He had previously said he did.
The former president's new complaint gets an "F" for historical accuracy.
Laurence Tribe scoffed at the ex-president's arguments for keeping documents relating to the insurrection secret.
Michele Fiore, a candidate for Nevada governor, hit every note.
It’s hard to keep track of all of the lawsuits former President Donald Trump is facing, but let’s add this one to the long list. This time, it’s the Westchester, New York district attorney, who is reportedly investigating the Trump National Golf Club Westchester records over misleading statements about the property’s value resulting in lower […]
President Joe Biden fumbled his words during a Wednesday speech, appearing to say he commuted on Amtrak for 36 years as vice president.
Joey Holz, whose experiment went viral, told Insider he specifically applied to businesses that were publicly complaining of a worker shortage.
Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger described the fear that keeps other Republicans in Congress silent about the former president.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says Florida’s 15 ports and $117 billion maritime trade industry can save Christmas.
"I ask each one of you to step back from the brink. I urge you to do what you know is right, to think of the long arc of history," Cheney said.
A telling aside in his latest obituary suggests the former president is contemplating his death
Trump filed a lawsuit to block the publication of White House documents about the insurrection. Judge Tanya Chutkan has heavily criticized the riot.
Rep. Liz Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming, said Steve Bannon's refusal to testify suggested he was coordinating with the White House on January 6.
Big changes to Social Security could be coming. A new proposal from U.S. Rep. John Larson (D-Conn.) calls for a benefit bump for current and new Social Security beneficiaries, an overhaul to how the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is formulated … Continue reading → The post This Proposal on Capitol Hill Could Impact Your Social Security (And Your Paycheck) appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Former President Obama's ethics chief raised concerns with a tweet from a U.S. government agency that wished Vice President Kamala Harris a happy 57th birthday on Wednesday.
"I talked to him that day," the Ohio Republican told a House panel on Wednesday. "I don't recall the number of times."
The cryptocurrency market is the "most honest market we have in the country," the venture capitalist Peter Thiel said, according to The Information.
On Saturday, Congressman Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) vowed to prosecute Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and seize “every Chinese asset in the United States” once the GOP returns to power. Prosecute Fauci: While speaking in Rutherford County, N.C., the 26-year-old freshman congressman promised to charge Fauci for allegedly lying to Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) during a Senate hearing for COVID-19 in July, according to Newsweek. In Rutherford County, NC this morning, Madison Cawthorn said that when Republicans regain power, he is going to make sure Fauci is prosecuted.
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyAs Rep. Matt Gaetz gears up for potential charges to drop, the Florida Republican has gotten much quieter, with fewer cable appearances and campaign events—and that decision is manifesting itself in one distinct way: fundraising.Contributions to Gaetz’s campaign committee, Friends of Matt Gaetz, have cratered, with the congressman posting a $100,000 net loss on the quarter after donations fell off by well more than half.In the latest