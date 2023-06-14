Trump at Versailles: Former president receives prayers at iconic Miami restaurant

MIAMI — Judging by his peculiar visit to a landmark Cuban-American restaurant, former President Donald Trump may well have left the federal courthouse Tuesday afternoon understanding the legal peril he faces.

On the way to Miami International Airport, Trump and his motorcade stopped at Versailles, a mile to the west of the Little Havana Calle Ocho district, after his formal arrest, booking and arraignment on 37 felonies related to classified documents.

But, according to videos posted on social media, he did not appear to be there to enjoy a celebratory post-courtroom plate of ropa vieja shredded beef or even a pressed medianoche sandwich with roast pork on a sweet bread. Not even a dessert serving of custard flan or a pastelito de guayaba at the iconic restaurant known as much as a hub for the Cuban-American political, social and civic establishment as it is for its menu.

While in the restaurant, Trump was engaged in prayer, in English and Spanish, by "a rabbi and a priest" while those joining him placed their hands on his back and shoulder.

One man leading the prayer in English is heard saying, "Father, we thank you that you've given us President Trump," adding that "communism will not come to these shores." Another prayer followed in Spanish.

Trump is then heard thanking those who offered the prayer before greeting and shaking hands with patrons while people in the room shouted words of encouragement more so than defiance.

I was just thrown out of the Versailles bakery in Miami for asking President Trump if he was ready to go to jail. A man screamed ‘stupid bitch’ in my face while others said I was a ‘traitor’ #TrumpArraignment pic.twitter.com/pY14fsJXGE — Sophie Alexander (@SophieAlex1) June 13, 2023

Other patrons said "God bless you" and one shouted "Jesus loves you!" He was also serenaded with the "Happy Birthday" song — he turns 77 on Wednesday.

Trump also spoke briefly. He said the court proceedings went well.

"I think it's going great," he said. "I think it's a rig deal here. We have a rigged deal."

Trump also didn't appear to make the obligatory stop at La Ventanita, a window facing Southwest Eighth Street where patrons enjoy a cafecito while engaging in spirited conversation about the latest developments in Cuba and Latin America.

But the visit wasn't all brotherly or sisterly love.

One Twitter user said she was "thrown out" of the restaurant's adjacent bakery after she said she asked Trump if "he was ready to go to jail."

