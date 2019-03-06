Trump ‘Would Be Very Disappointed’ If North Korea Rebuilt Nuclear Sites

President Trump responded Wednesday to reports that North Korea is rebuilding a missile-testing site it had begun dismantling when Trump first met with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un last summer.

“I would be very, very disappointed in Chairman Kim” if the reports turned out to be true, the president told reporters at the White House. “I don’t think I will be, but we’ll see what happens.”

On Tuesday, satellite images emerged indicating that North Korea has begun reconstructing some structures at the Tongchang-ri missile-launch facility. An engine-test stand has undergone reconstruction and new walls and a roof have been added to a rail-mounted transfer building on the launch pad between February 16 and March 2 of this year.

The news comes just days after Trump walked out of his second summit meeting with Kim in Hanoi, unwilling to satisfy the North Korean leader’s demand that all sanctions be lifted in exchange for only partial denuclearization.

“Sometimes you have to walk and this was just one of those times,” Trump said after the summit. “They wanted sanctions lifted in their entirety and we couldn’t do that.”

“We’ll take a look. It will ultimately get solved,” the president said Wednesday.

U.S. national-security adviser John Bolton warned Tuesday that Pyongyang could face even tougher sanctions if it continues to refuse to denuclearize.

“If they’re not willing to do it, President Trump has been very clear they’re not getting relief from the crushing economic sanctions that have been imposed on them,” Bolton said. “And we’ll look at ramping those sanctions up, in fact.”

