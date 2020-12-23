Trump veto: Democrats pounce on chance to divide Republicans as president plays Russian roulette with Covid relief and government funding

Griffin Connolly
Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer would be more than happy to pass a $2,000 stimulus check proposal. (Getty Images)
Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer would be more than happy to pass a $2,000 stimulus check proposal. (Getty Images)

Democrats have jumped with glee at Donald Trump’s demand for more money for Covid stimulus checks, a position that has pitted a lame-duck Republican president against his own party’s Senate majority before a crucial slate of deadlines.

It’s a political gift of the highest magnitude for Democrats, with every corner of the party supporting Mr Trump’s proposal for $2,000 checks instead of the new $900bn Covid bill’s $600 stipulation. From advisers to President-elect Joe Biden, to leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, to progressive icons Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Democratic party would be almost universally on board.

“Let’s do it,” several lawmakers on the left tweeted on Tuesday in response to that portion of Mr Trump’s video.

Republicans repeatedly refused to say what amount the President wanted for direct checks. At last, the President has agreed to $2,000 — Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent. Let’s do it!” Ms Pelosi wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

And she’s not kidding.

The House meets in a pro forma session on Christmas Eve, where Democrats will offer a standalone $2,000 stimulus check bill seeking fast-track passage through a process known as a “unanimous consent” request.

That process will force at least one Republican to return to Washington to shoot down the fast-track measure — denying Democrats, defying Mr Trump’s position, and preventing more money from hitting the bank accounts of the American people.

“[Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib] and I already co-wrote the COVID amendment for $2,000 checks, so it’s ready to go. Glad to see the President is willing to support our legislation,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Tuesday.

“We can pass $2k checks this week if the Senate GOP agrees to stand down,” the New York congresswoman added.

The political world turned upside down on Tuesday when the president posted a roughly 10-minute video to his Twitter account that included a threat to veto the massive $900bn Covid relief package because its $600-per-person stimulus check programme was “ridiculously low.”

Whether Mr Trump meant it or not, his remark was a direct slap in the face to congressional Republicans — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, principally — who had spent weeks negotiating that amount down from its initial $1,200 figure from March.

Mr Trump then said each stimulus check should be worth at least $2,000 for individuals.

Several political commentators have speculated that Mr Trump’s veto threat is his version of exacting revenge on Mr McConnell for not backing his attempts to overturn the 2020 election and stay in the White House.

In one 30-second clip of a 10-minute video, Mr Trump has completely upended months of posturing from Mr McConnell and Senate Republicans, who have been pushing the false message that it was solely Democratic obstruction preventing more Covid relief from going out to Americans over these last five months since July.

Democrats and Republicans both held out on their respective positions for more Covid relief for nearly nine months before striking the $900bn agreement last week.

Mr Trump’s veto threat has real-world consequences, too.

Both Democrats and Republicans, questioning the seriousness of the president’s posture, became somewhat frantic on Tuesday about the legislative catastrophe it could cause.

“Does the president realize that unemployment benefits expire the day after Christmas?” Virginia Democratic Senator Mark Warner tweeted on Tuesday.

Millions of jobless Americans will stop receiving a Covid-era federal supplement to their state unemployment checks on 26 December unless Mr Trump signs the bill, which re-ups the programme for $300 per week. While Republicans negotiated that number down from $600 per week, it’s still over $1,200 more per month in an unemployed American’s pocket.

Having finished all legislative business for the year on Monday, virtually every federal lawmaker has left Washington and fanned out all over the country to their respective hometowns for the holiday season.

The Senate is not scheduled to return until 29 December, when it is slated to vote to override a potential presidential veto of this year’s $740bn military budget bill.

If Mr Trump does not sign the Covid bill and the $1.4trn government spending bill to which it is attached, the government will shut down next week, leaving thousands of government workers without paychecks heading into the new year, and shuttering key departmental operations in the middle of a global pandemic.

Billions more in economic aid from this week’s Covid deal would be put on ice until Congress can return to override Mr Trump’s veto, leaving in limbo restaurants and other businesses relying on government loan programmes to stay afloat.

No one thinks this week’s bill is perfect, lawmakers and leaders from both sides of the aisle have said in recent days, with Democrats pointing out that it does not include any emergency relief for state and local governments and Republicans noting the absence of a shield protecting businesses, health care providers and school systems from liability lawsuits related to Covid exposure.

“Leaders in both the House and Senate, both parties, deserve credit for making the hard compromises to get this done,” Mr Biden said in a holiday message on Tuesday.

“Like all compromises it is far from perfect, but it does provide vital relief at a critical moment,” he said.

Read More

Trump fleeing to Florida amid Covid veto chaos – follow live

Trump pardons security contractors in deadly Iraq shooting

Trump pardons 15, commutes 5 sentences, including GOP allies

Unemployment remains high as Trump threatens expiring jobless benefits

Dominion worker sues Trump campaign and conservative media

Latest Stories

  • Republicans defy leadership and sign up for Trump’s Electoral College challenge

    Number of representatives sign letter calling for hearings on election fraud

  • Russia’s New Territory

    In November, Russia gained a slice of somebody else’s country. It did this not through unidentified troops moving across a border, nor through hybrid warfare. Instead, it negotiated its capture in full view of, and without a single question asked by, the United States or the rest of the world.Fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh preceded the annexation. The mountainous region is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but since a 1994 ceasefire between the two nations has been controlled by ethnic Armenians. The conflict flared up again in September. Two months later came a peace deal, with Russia the winner: It mediated a ceasefire that placed the Kremlin’s ostensibly peacekeeping boots on the ground. America watched idly as this happened.As Armenia’s traditional protector, Russia held the only leverage to convince Armenia to sign this ceasefire. By signing, Yerevan gave up claims to the territories it had occupied within Azerbaijan since 1994 and gained nothing — bar a ceasefire rather than a forced surrender. In return for securing for its ally a marginally smaller humiliation, Moscow gained a present and a presence.In reality — unless America is prepared to engage fully in the peace process — Nagorno-Karabakh is now Russia’s indefinitely. The Kremlin ostensibly controls the territory for five years, with an automatic rollover for an additional five should none of the three parties to the ceasefire object six months before the end of the mandate.Russia certainly won’t. It is now gatekeeper to a region central to Europe’s energy diversification (reducing the role of Russian imports). If the region is strategically important to NATO, that makes it strategically important to the Kremlin.Armenia, for mistrust of Azerbaijan, will want the peacekeepers to stay. The short but brutal conflict has proven conclusively that Armenia cannot win militarily, and that therefore ethnic Armenians must accept either governance by Azerbaijan or the protectorate of Russia. Weak and broken, Yerevan finds it less of a humiliation to accept Russian tutelage in Nagorno-Karabakh, if only to deny an archenemy a complete victory. But this is a longer-term disaster for the Armenians. It means they are effectively trapped in a Russian embrace. They cannot turn west and cannot turn east — either diplomatically or for investment — because the Russians are now in charge.Though traditionally thought of by Moscow as “on the other side,” Azerbaijan — owing to lukewarm support from the United States and EU in recent years — has been steadily deepening diplomatic and economic relations with Russia, in part from necessity and a lack of serious alternatives. Yet now, with Russian military boots on Azerbaijani territory for the first time since the fall of the Soviet Union, Moscow’s leverage has also become economic leverage: By militarily guaranteeing a transport corridor across Armenia — closed before the ceasefire — to Azerbaijan’s exclave of Nakhichevan, Russia now controls Azerbaijan’s long-sought-after, direct land route from the Caspian Sea to the Mediterranean and Europe.The West certainly could have seen this coming. This is how it always begins: A toehold soon morphs into a footprint. Crimea, Eastern Ukraine, South Ossetia, Abkhazia — the list of examples goes on. Russian presence becomes Russian control: the only logic of Putin’s neo-czarist ambitions.Indeed, now, only a matter of weeks after troop deployment, the Kremlin is maneuvering: Lines on maps have started to bend and flex. On the Russian Ministry of Defense website, a page shows a map outlining the area where Russian peacekeepers, by the terms of the agreement, are to be stationed and will have jurisdiction within which to operate. On December 13, miraculously, the land they control had expanded. This was changed back to the original on the next day, after Azerbaijani diplomatic pressure. But this activity demonstrates that Kremlin cartographers are getting creative — and very early in this intervention.Rumors now swell of Russian “passportization” in Nagorno-Karabakh. Manufacturing new demographic realities on the ground by granting citizenship has been used to maintain influence in the internal affairs in other post-Soviet nations. Once Russians occupy the area, the Russian state is obliged to step in.It is a classic of the Kremlin repertoire. It preceded the invasion of Crimea. It happened in two regions in Georgia, South Ossetia and Abkhazia, again before wars broke out, with Russia coming out as the chief beneficiary. Most recently, passportization has been aggressively deployed in eastern Ukraine, through a helpfully streamlined process. The Kremlin forecasts that there will be over one million Russian citizens bearing newly minted documents by the end of the year. In all of these situations, Russia’s grip is secure.Passportization would mean that a negotiated settlement on the final status of Nagorno-Karabakh — what was supposed to be some form of autonomy within Azerbaijan, as in Soviet days — will never materialize. It will instead turn into a Russian-passport protectorate, giving Russia the pretext — or in Moscow’s lexicon, the legal right — to jump into the region were any imagined threat to its “citizens” to emerge.Considering the U.S.-led assistance now poured into Ukraine in the wake of Russian destabilization, it is surprising that more precautionary measures are not being taken in the South Caucasus.Yet time remains for America to step in: The ceasefire shall give way to negotiations for a final peace deal, with much left to decide. The U.S. must fully and comprehensively oppose passportization. American companies should invest in infrastructure and energy projects in the region so as to limit Russia’s room for maneuver. And U.S.-led joint investment initiatives between Armenia and Azerbaijan would help to cut the dependence of both on Russia.It’s time for America to step up diplomatic and economic efforts and reinsert itself in this process. Otherwise, Russia’s empire will continue to expand unchecked.

  • Surgeon avoids being struck off after branding livers of two patients

    A surgeon who branded his initials onto the livers of two patients has avoided being struck off despite pleading guilty to assault. Consultant Simon Bramhall used an argon beam machine to mark the organs during transplant operations. His initials were discovered on one of the patients' livers by chance after the donor organ Bramall had transplanted failed about a week after he had carried out the life-saving operation. The 55-year-old resigned from his job at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham and was later convicted of assault. However, despite the General Medical Council advocating that he be struck off, a tribunal decided to suspend him after hearing he had been under pressure at the time of the incidents. The Medical Practitioners Tribunal, chaired by Christina Moller, considered that "his actions were seen by colleagues as out of character at a time of work-related stress". "Mr Bramhall has taken responsibility for his actions, pleaded guilty to common assault at the earliest opportunity, demonstrated genuine remorse and sought to apologise," the tribunal said. Mr Bramhall was suspended from the register for five months, but avoided being struck off because it was not "appropriate". The tribunal report said: "Mr Bramhall's assault convictions are not fundamentally incompatible with continued registration, taking account of all the circumstances, guidance and relevant principles. It thus did not consider erasure to be an appropriate or proportionate response."

  • Woman sues after Chicago police drag her from car by hair

    A woman who says she was yanked by her hair from a car by Chicago police during a shopping mall encounter has filed a federal lawsuit against the city. Mia Wright, 25, and four family members claim their civil rights were violated and asserts the May confrontation left her blind in one eye from flying glass caused by police breaking the windows of the car to get to its passengers. “During this attack, Mia Wright could not breathe and was in paralyzing fear as her face and neck were smashed against the concrete ground,” says the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago.

  • Should You Be Living in a Hotel?

    7 extended-stay accommodations that transform work-from-home into work-from-anywhereOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Father of child killed in Iraq massacre says Trump’s Blackwater pardons ‘broke my life again’

    The private security contractors killed at least 14 civilians, including women and children

  • A US Naval Armada and 2,500 Marines Are Off Somalia to Cover Troop Withdrawal

    The carrier Nimitz and its strike group, as well as the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, are standing by.

  • NBA champion Anthony Davis talks sneakers and need for youth-led social justice movements

    L.A. Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is launching an initiative with eBay called Santa Sneaker Drop, helping sneaker lovers get some of the most exclusive kicks online using augmented reality technology. Davis believes the next generation will continue to lead the movement toward social justice.

  • Japanese supreme court grants retrial to 84-year-old known as world's longest death-row inmate

    Japan's highest court has upheld a ruling granting a retrial to a man described as the world's longest-serving death row inmate, a lawyer for the 84-year-old said on Wednesday. Iwao Hakamada has lived under a death sentence for more than half a century, after being convicted of robbing and murdering his boss, the man's wife, and their two teenaged children. Mr Hakamada had confessed to the crime but later recanted in court citing his allegedly brutal police interrogation and planted evidence. In a rare about-face for Japan's rigid justice system, a district court in the central city of Shizuoka in 2014 granted his request for a retrial. The court said investigators could have planted evidence and ordered the former boxer freed. Prosecutors appealed the ruling and won at the Tokyo High Court, prompting Mr Hakamada to move the case to the Supreme Court, which on Wednesday ruled in his favour, backing the retrial.

  • Dr. Birx Announces She Will Retire after Holiday Travel Controversy

    Dr. Deborah Birx, the Trump administration’s coronavirus response coordinator, announced Tuesday that she will retire shortly, citing the criticism she received over the weekend for traveling to visit her relatives over the holidays, violating her own coronavirus guidelines.In an interview with Newsy, Birx said she will assist the Biden administration as the president-elect prepares to take office but then plans to bow out.“I want the Biden administration to be successful,” Birx said. “I will be helpful in any role that people think I can be helpful in and then I will retire.”Reports broke Sunday that Birx had gathered with extended family the day after Thanksgiving at her vacation home on Fenwick Island, Delaware after urging Americans to gather for the holidays with only “your immediate household.”“I will have to say, as a civil servant, I will be helpful through a period of time, and then I will have to say, this experience has been a bit overwhelming," she said of the criticism she received for flouting her own guidelines. "It has been very difficult on my family."“I think what was done in the past week to my family — you know, they didn’t choose this for me. They’ve tried to be supportive, but to drag my family into this,” she added.

  • Aides fear what Trump will do next as his behavior proves to be erratic after the election

    With four weeks left in President Trump’s term, he is at perhaps his most unleashed — and, as events of the past few days have demonstrated, at the most unpredictable point in his presidency.

  • South Dakota’s controversial governor wields flamethrower in Instagram post

    'Is it too late to add something to my Christmas list,’ she wrote.

  • Biden suggests GOP senators speaking out against alleged Russian hack is a sign of bipartisan future

    President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday had some harsh words for President Trump's response to the alleged Russian cyberattack on U.S. federal agencies and companies. He accused the Trump administration of failing to prioritize cybersecurity and letting their guard down in the first place, but also expressed frustration with Trump for downplaying the seriousness of the hack and failing to officially identify a perpetrator, whom the intelligence community widely suspects is the Kremlin. Biden's ire toward the White House did not extend to the Capitol, however.Biden said he was pleased to see lawmakers from both parties speak out "loudly and clearly" against the security breach. "I want to thank prominent Republicans in the Senate particularly for speaking out," he said. "It's a sign. A sign that with a new administration we can confront these threats on a bipartisan basis with a united front here at home. That should be encouraging to the American people and a warning to our adversaries."> Biden on massive hack of US government computer systems: "The truth is this: The Trump administration failed to prioritize cybersecurity ... This assault happened on Donald Trump's watch, when he wasn't watching." pic.twitter.com/lSD6XgpWfR> > — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 22, 2020As Biden showed throughout his presidential campaign, his desire to reach across the aisle and work with Republicans on key issues is a priority, so it's no surprise to hear him single out GOP senators in this instance.More stories from theweek.com What would actually happen if Trump tried the 'martial law' idea? House GOP leader McCarthy reportedly nixes Pelosi’s attempt to pass $2,000 payments by unanimous consent Trump shows up too late to his presidency

  • Brazil institute says CoronaVac efficacy above 50%, but delays full results

    RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -Brazilian researchers said on Wednesday the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech is more than 50% effective based on trial data, but again withheld full results at the company's request, raising questions about transparency. Brazil is the first country to complete a late-stage trial of the vaccine, called CoronaVac, but a release of the results, first set for early December, has now been delayed three times. The latest delay is a blow to Beijing, which has been racing to catch up with Western drugmakers, and will add to criticism that Chinese vaccine makers have lacked transparency.

  • Police kept Black man naked in yard while looking for teens

    A 71-year-old Black man in South Carolina was embarrassed and feared for his life when a police officer looking for teens who might have been breaking into cars held him outside naked and at gunpoint after he peeked out his door to check on the disturbance, the man said in a lawsuit. Body camera video of the June 2019 encounter in Rock Hill shows Officer Vincent Mentesana cursing at Jethro DeVane and telling him not to close the door. Mentesana orders DeVane to stand outside his home naked at 4 a.m., facing the wall, according to the video, which DeVane and his lawyer obtained through a public records request and released Tuesday.

  • No, China Did Not 'Expel' a US Warship from its Territory, Navy Says

    China called the McCain's movements "a serious violation" of its sovereignty and security.

  • House GOP leader McCarthy reportedly nixes Pelosi’s attempt to pass $2,000 payments by unanimous consent

    In a private call with his fellow Republican lawmakers, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Wednesday that he won't sign off on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) attempt to pass larger COVID-19 pandemic stimulus payments by unanimous consent, an anonymous source who participated in the call told Bloomberg. Politico confirmed the news, as well.> in other words, Republicans will not allow this https://t.co/8NVQH6jYzI> > — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 23, 2020President Trump said Tuesday that he wans individuals to receive $2,000 direct payments rather than the $600 allocated in Congress' recently-passed $900 billion coronavirus relief bill or else he may veto the package when it gets to his desk later in the week.In response, Pelosi suggested House and Senate Democrats were ready to pass the increase quickly, but it appears the GOP isn't on board. Read more at Bloomberg.More stories from theweek.com What would actually happen if Trump tried the 'martial law' idea? Trump shows up too late to his presidency A Lincoln Project ad reportedly turned Trump against Mike Pence. Pence is now bending.

  • Brexit deal: what has been agreed, and what happens next?

    The Brexit trade deal was more than 95 per cent done for weeks before reports of “white smoke” from the negotiators in Brussels on Wednesday night. Disagreements over the three major sticking points of fishing rights, level playing field guarantees and the deal’s enforcement proved far more difficult for the two sides to agree. And with “nothing agreed until everything is agreed”, that meant the agreement wasn’t done at all. The issues were vital for both sides. The EU wanted guarantees that UK companies would not undercut its standards in what it said would be unfair competition with its businesses. Britain could not sign up to any deal that tied any future government’s ability to split from EU rules. Governance, the deal’s enforcement, was tricky. The EU insisted on robust enforcement after being infuriated by the UK putting forward clauses that broke the Withdrawal Agreement in the Internal Market Bill.

  • UPS driver dies after assault; co-worker taken into custody

    A UPS employee sought in a deadly assault on a co-worker was taken into custody Wednesday, Connecticut state police said. The suspect, Elijah David Bertrand, 19, had been the target of search since Tuesday night when a fellow UPS worker, Nathan Burk, was found suffering from injuries. The two men apparently were riding in the same vehicle before the assault, Connecticut State Police Trooper Joseu Dorelus said at a news conference.

  • U.S. imposes fresh sanctions on Syria in push for Assad to end war

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Tuesday slapped fresh sanctions on Syria, targeting its central bank and blacklisting several people and entities in a continued effort to cut off funds for President Bashar al-Assad's government. The latest action, building on sanctions imposed on Syria earlier this year, marked another round in a U.S. campaign to push Assad's government back into U.N.-led negotiations to end the country’s nearly decade-long war. "The  United States will  continue to seek accountability for those prolonging this conflict," U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.