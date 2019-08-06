El Paso healing center offers emotional support, car keys

EL PASO, Texas – This grieving city will open a "healing" center and host a contentious visit from President Donald Trump on Wednesday as the community slowly emerges from the shock and horror of a gunman's murderous rampage.

Fire Chief Mario D’Agostino said the city will transition a reunification center – set up for people who fled Saturday's carnage at a local Walmart – to a Family Assistance Center.

“El Paso is strong and our residents are resilient," D’Agostino said. "We invite everyone, whether they just need to talk, or they are seeking services to help them move forward, to visit the center."

Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, said the center will serve emotional and practical needs for hundreds of people who were in the area when the shooting erupted. Some people just want to retrieve their car keys, she said.

"Their lives have been disrupted in innumerable ways," she said. "We wanted to make sure that were set up, that we have a table there to offer support to families that might need help."

Escobar said she doesn't believe Trump's visit will help at all. Democrats have blamed Trump for stoking anti-immigrant rhetoric that mirrors language in a manifesto believed to be posted by the gunman before he killed 22 people and injured dozens more in the heavily Hispanic border city.

Escobar said Trump is "not welcome" because of his inflammatory rhetoric about Latinos and immigrants. Her predecessor in Congress, Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke, has called Trump a "racist" and tweeted agreement with Escobar.

"This president, who helped create the hatred that made Saturday's tragedy possible, should not come to El Paso," O'Rourke tweeted. "We do not need more division. We need to heal. He has no place here."

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, a Republican, said that the visit was not political and that he would perform his "formal duty" and meet with Trump. He said he would explain the community's needs and "hope that if we are expressing specifics, that we can get him to come through for us.”

Trump condemned white supremacy and offered his condolences to victims at an address from the White House on Monday. He said the nation would respond with "urgent resolve" to the weekend of mass shootings but offered few specifics.

Nine people were killed in a mass shooting at a bar in Dayton, Ohio, bringing the total fatalities to 31. Trump also was expected to visit Dayton on Wednesday.

“He goes, trying to help heal communities, meeting with those who are injured, those loved ones who have survived," White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said. "The innocents who have lost their lives so senselessly and tragically."

Throughout his presidency, Trump has made the construction of a U.S.-Mexican border wall a top priority and used words such as "invasion" to describe immigration. Last week, he described the majority-black city of Baltimore as "rodent infested," and last month, he told four Democratic congresswomen of color to "go back" to their countries. Three of them were born in the USA.

Trump on Tuesday pushed back at critics who have called him a racist. "I am the least racist person. Black, Hispanic and Asian Unemployment is the lowest (BEST) in the history of the United States!"