As Trump visits CA, Governor Newsom calls homelessness issue 'a disgrace', vows change

SAN FRANCISCO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom broke from tradition Wednesday and dedicated his entire State of the State speech to one problem vexing the state: homelessness.

"Let's call it what it is, a disgrace, that the richest state in the richest nation, succeeding across so many sectors, is failing to properly house, heal and humanely treat so many of its own people," Newsom said. "Every day, the California Dream is dimmed by the wrenching reality of families, children and seniors living unfed on a concrete bed."

Among a variety of proposals highlighted in the governor's speech, Newsom said he would deploy trailers for the homeless to half a dozen counties, reduce street homelessness through emergency actions, and help homeless people who are mentally ill get the help they need.

"The public has lost patience, you have all lost patience, and so have I," said Newsom.

The governor's focus on homeless came a day after President Donald Trump blasted California's homeless crisis while in Los Angeles. Although the president's visit was mainly for fundraising events and 2028 Summer Olympics talks, he made time to reiterate his previous warnings that if the state didn't address its homelessness issue, federal officials would step in and "clean it up."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom meets with constituents during his homelessness tour in Grass Valley, California, in January. Newsom focused his entire State of the State speech Wednesday on the state's surging homelessness crisis, outlined a variety of ways he says the government will step in to tackle the issue. More

California is home to roughly 140,000 people living on the streets — about a quarter of the nation's homeless population.

For Newsom, 52, homelessness is fast emerging as a critical crucible, one that threatens to potentially derail his re-election hopes in 2022 if tangible solutions are not found. To date, Newsom's administration has allocated $1.5 billion to help local governments tackle homelessness, but evidence of big changes remain elusive.

CA Republicans eager for change

The speech drew optimistic if cautious kudos from both sides of the political aisle.

State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) said Newsom's remarks "give me hope that we will see real change this year. Too many Californians are suffering, and we have an obligation to move the dial by making deep structural change."

Assembly Republican Leader Marie Waldron of Escondido)applauded the governor's singular focus while citing Democratic resistance to some measures meant to alleviate the problem.

“The governor is right that building more housing is needed," Waldron said in a statement. "Unfortunately, Democratic policies have stood in the way of housing production for years. That needs to change."

Waldron added that "well-intentioned environmental laws have been hijacked by special interests to tie up badly needed new homes," while rent control in cities such as San Francisco has "discouraged new construction and mandates have driven costs through the roof."

Newsom, a former San Francisco mayor and state lieutenant governor, was elected to California's top post in 2018, inheriting not only a $7 billion budget surplus but also a powerful supermajority in the state's Legislature.

His tenure has quickly come to be defined not just by constant sparing with Trump — whose administration California has sued more than 60 times over issues ranging from immigration to the environment — but by a trio of pressing problems: homelessness, housing and income inequality, as well as a wildfire-fueled public utility quagmire.

In his speech Wednesday, Newsom said his administration would get even more aggressive about getting more Californians off the streets. He also said the problem predates him, with previous politicians ignoring the problem.