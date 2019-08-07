President Trump Picks Twitter Fights After Consoling Dayton Shooting Victims

Just a few hours after President Donald Trump visited with first-responders and people wounded in a shooting that claimed nine lives in Dayton, Ohio, he lashed out at the city’s mayor and Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, claiming they “misrepresented” what happened during the trip.

Confusingly, neither seem to have criticized the President’s hospital visit, with Brown saying he was “glad” that Trump comforted the patients during the visit on Wednesday.

As he flew on Air Force One to visit victims of another shooting in El Paso, Trump tweeted images of himself visiting with victims and medical staff in Dayton. He also fired off a pair of tweets attacking Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and Brown, who are both Democrats.

“It was a warm & wonderful visit. Tremendous enthusiasm & even Love,” the president wrote. “Then I saw failed Presidential Candidate (0%) Sherrod Brown & Mayor Whaley totally misrepresenting what took place inside of the hospital. Their news conference after I left for El Paso was a fraud. It bore no resemblance to what took place with those incredible people that I was so lucky to meet and spend time with. They were all amazing!”

During their press conference this afternoon, neither Whaley or Brown seemed to criticize the president’s visit to the hospital, noting that he was well-received by the patients.

Just left Dayton, Ohio, where I met with the Victims & families, Law Enforcement, Medical Staff & First Responders. It was a warm & wonderful visit. Tremendous enthusiasm & even Love. Then I saw failed Presidential Candidate (0%) Sherrod Brown & Mayor Whaley totally..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2019

....misrepresenting what took place inside of the hospital. Their news conference after I left for El Paso was a fraud. It bore no resemblance to what took place with those incredible people that I was so lucky to meet and spend time with. They were all amazing!o — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2019

“They were hurting. He was comforting. He did the right things, Melania did the right things. And it’s his job in part to comfort people. I’m glad he did it in those hospital rooms,” Brown said.

Trump’s statement that Brown was a “failed presidential candidate” is also inaccurate. While Brown’s team appeared to be mobilizing for a possible run earlier this year, the Senator never declared his candidacy.

In a video posted on Twitter of Whaley reading the tweet, Whaley appeared baffled by Trump’s comments.

“I’m really confused, we said he was treated, like, very well. I don’t know what they’re talking about ‘misrepresenting,” said Whaley. “Oh well. He lives in his world of Twitter.”

When the Mayor of Dayton first saw @realDonaldTrump tweet about her pic.twitter.com/Z8YdyeebXp — Scott Wartman (@ScottWartman) August 7, 2019

While traveling to El Paso, Trump also sent out a tweet mocking former Vice President and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden, who gave a speech Wednesday criticizing the President for having “fanned the flames of white supremacy” in the U.S. Biden said that Trump’s comments following the shooting consisted of “low-energy, vacant-eyed mouthing of the words written for him condemning white supremacists this week.”

Trump tweeted that Biden’s speech was “sooo boring.”

Watching Sleepy Joe Biden making a speech. Sooo Boring! The LameStream Media will die in the ratings and clicks with this guy. It will be over for them, not to mention the fact that our Country will do poorly with him. It will be one big crash, but at least China will be happy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2019

In El Paso, President Trump spoke briefly with reporters and said that it was “an amazing day” and that the people he met had great “respect for the office of the presidency.”

“I wish you could have been in there seen it,” Trump told reporters, though it was widely reported that the press was not allowed to join him as he visited hospitals in Dayton and El Paso.

He also went on to say that people both in Dayton and El Paso expressed to him that they wanted action on gun control. Trump agreed, saying “Republicans want to do it and Democrats want to do it,” without giving specifics on what possible action could entail.

He tweeted again as he left Texas saying, “The Fake News worked overtime trying to disparage me and the two trips, but it just didn’t work. The love, respect and enthusiasm were there for all to see. They have been through so much. Sad!”